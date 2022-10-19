A Show That Never Sleeps: Cirque Du Soleil’s Newest Spectacle Wows Audiences

One morning last spring, a giant purple apple appeared on the Las Vegas Strip, bearing only the name “Mad Apple.” As visitors soon found out, the enormous fruit in front of Sin City’s Statue of Liberty was cause for great excitement – after three-plus years, Cirque du Soleil had a new show in town.

(Alan LaGuardia)

The world’s largest contemporary purveyor of circus acts, dynamic shows, and overall spectacle has had a place in Sin City for almost three decades. But the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered shows and left the ability to create new productions like the famed Mystère, O, or Love, in flux. Until... Mad Apple, Cirque’s first new Vegas show in three years, debuted, fittingly, at New York- New York Hotel and Casino on May 26.

The stage production, which has been taking rapt audiences through a fantastical night on the town in New York City, is at once familiar and groundbreaking, with several features never-before seen in Cirque du Soleil performances, including stand-up comedy.

What hasn’t changed is Cirque’s dedication to stagecraft and music – they’ve selected Xharlie Black, the alter ego of Eddie Cole (nephew of legendary Nat King Cole), as Mad Apple’s lead singer and musical director. He is joined by a five-piece live band, five lead vocalists and almost 50 stage performers, creating a spectacle worthy of the city that never sleeps.

(Denise Truscello)

Another feature unique to Mad Apple happens even before performers take the stage. Prior to every show, guests are welcome to come up on stage and grab a drink from the fully functional DownStage and UpStage bars, giving the entire theater a nightclub-like atmosphere. In addition, wandering performers will engage guests with impromptu magic acts, comedy routines, and more. Guests are encouraged to wander and explore the theater – there are hidden gems everywhere.

As to be expected with Cirque du Soleil productions, the show features a largerthan-life experience and a celebratory atmosphere. Simon Painter, Mad Apple concept designer and co-creator, praised the show’s talents for truly bringing his idea of a “wild night out in New York City” to life. For bicoastal Californians, Mad Apple can be the centerpiece of an East Coast-flavored vacation (sans the red-eye flight).

Tickets for Mad Apple are available now and start at $59 and are available for various dates at 7:30 and 9 p.m. MadAppleLV.com

-Alan LaGuardia