Encore Theater is Wynn Las Vegas’ striking, intimate venue, with a capacity that belies how wonderful the view is from every seat, and is among the best places to see a show in Las Vegas.

It’s no wonder that the theater is filling its lineup with equally amazing acts.

Beginning in November, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas welcomes back resident headliner John Fogerty. The Creedence Clearwater Revival singer and successful solo artist will play the catalog of his band’s songs as well as solo hits like “Centerfield.” Fogerty will take the stage at Wynn Las Vegas on Nov. 9, 11-12, 16, 18 & 19 at 8 p.m.

Legendary country singer Brad Paisley will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two back-to-back performances of his “Acoustic Storyteller” show on Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5. Back by popular demand following his sold-out March performances at the venue, Paisley will once again delight fans in the intimate space for two nights only. The “Acoustic Storyteller’’ show offers fans a one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy Paisley’s hits acoustically as he shares personal stories from his career and maybe even asks a fan to buy him a beer. With three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, Paisley’s Las Vegas shows are not to be missed.

This December, Encore Theater maintains its position as the place to laugh on the Las Vegas Strip, serving up three hilarious comedy acts. Seasoned comedian Leanne Morgan’s “Big Panty Tour” returns to the Encore Theater stage on Dec. 8; and funnyman Jim Gaffigan offers up his aptly named and all-new “The Fun Tour” for three dates on Dec. 7, 9 & 10. And comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, a staple at the Encore Theater, returns next year Jan. 6 & 7 and May 27 & 28 – he just filmed his upcoming Netflix special on the Encore Theater stage.

And, finally, Las Vegas welcomes Bryan Adams’ “So Happy It Hurts” tour to the Encore Theater for six nights of classic rock ‘n’ roll in early 2023. The legendary guitarist and frontman has 16 studio albums under his belt and shows no signs of slowing down – he recently penned a musical and re-recorded many of his classic hits – and Adams is ready to bring a dynamic set to the stage (right after he’s inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this fall). Adams returns to the stage on Jan. 25, 27 & 28 and Feb. 1, 3 & 4 at 8 p.m. wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment