Hot List: Holiday Magic (x3!) in Las Vegas

DOWNTOWN’S MOST DAZZLING NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION

Ring in the New Year with a bang at Plaza Hotel & Casino’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show - the only one in downtown Las Vegas! Visitors can watch the dazzling display from inside Oscar’s Steakhouse’s signature glass dome or out on its new rooftop patio, or by booking a hotel package using code NYE2024 that includes exclusive access to a rooftop viewing party. Casino guests as well as diners at Oscar’s will also enjoy a complimentary champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight. If reservations are full, revelers can still watch the fireworks from Main Street, although it’s recommended to arrive early for the best vantage point. plazahotelcasino.com

(Photo courtesy of Escape IT

)

NOT YOUR TYPICAL HAUNTED HOUSE

Just in time for the Halloween season, the all-new “Escape It” escape room experience near downtown Las Vegas is offering horror fans even more thrills. Guests can now square up against Pennywise in two multi-room escape adventures - one based on “It” and the other on “It Chapter Two” - complete with live actors for the ultimate immersive, spine-chilling experience. Fans can also see various props on display from “It Chapter Two,” including the authentic Pennywise costume; play carnival-style games at the Derry Canal Days Midway; and visit an “It”-themed retail store - that is, if they survive! escapeit.com

(Tory Kooyman)

A FESTIVE FEAST

A Las Vegas holiday tradition since 2015, “Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight” returns to the Strip select evenings Nov. 22 through Dec. 25 inside Excalibur. Guests can enjoy a tasty two-course holiday feast that includes roasted Cornish game hen, roasted sweet potatoes, corn on the cob and a cherry hand pie while listening to holiday-inspired music and watching the kings battle in festive medieval games. The mythical Merlin will even summon snowfall upon the kingdom, further adding to the merry dinner-theater experience. excalibur.mgmresorts.com

-Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer

