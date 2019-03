Agence France Presse photographer Loic Venance captured surfers off the northern coast of France riding the waves long after the sun had set.

A surfer enters the water for a night session using a waterproof powerful headlamp at the Cap Frehel, France. (Loic Venance / AFP / Getty Images)

A surfer enters the water for a night session using a waterproof powerful headlamp at the Cap Frehel, France.

(Loic Venance / AFP / Getty Images)

A surfer waits for a wave as he surfs by night using a waterproof powerful headlamp at the Cap Frehel, France.

