From the Archives: 1928 dedication of Los Angeles City Hall

The 32-story, 454-foot-tall Los Angeles City Hall opened with a three-day public celebration April 26-28, 1928. Construction started in 1926. Sand for the concrete used came from each of California's 58 counties. Water came from the 21 historical missions.

A page one story in the April 27, 1928, Los Angeles Times reported:

Where 147 years ago the sandaled padres and the booted dons trod deserted plains, yesterday a city of upward of 1,500,000 people gathered to dedicate the new Los Angeles City Hall, a sheer tower of white symbolizing a new era of progress and accomplishment for the Pacific Southwest. The $9,000,000 public building, the largest in the West and one of the most distinctive in the world, was accepted on behalf of the people of Los Angeles by Mayor Cryer yesterday as the high point of ceremonies, magnificent in the panoply of peace.

Last night, just at dusk, the Lindbergh beacon, a monument to the noted aviator, slashed its beam of light across the sky, its impulse coming from a golden key touched in Washington by President Coolidge. Then the unique and beautiful lighting system of the building was turned on and the tower sprang out of darkness in all its glory of variegated lights, a landmark for miles around. The beacon itself is visible for sixty miles. …

The dedicatory parade, in four divisions and comprising more than 32,000 persons with thirty-four bands, started promptly at 10 a.m. and such was the length of the procession that its march was not completed until 1 p.m. ...

Other activities on April 26 included band concerts, speeches, a U.S. Army Aero Squadron encircling the Lindbergh beacon and at 7:30 p.m., opening of doors to the public.

On April 27, 1928, City Hall held an open house for the public. On April 28, another historical parade and flag pageant occurred.

This post was originally published on Sept. 19, 2014.

April 26, 1928: Parade on Spring Street for the dedication of the new Los Angeles City Hall. Los Angeles Times

April 26, 1928: A giant cake in the shape of the new Los Angeles City Hall was entered by Chinese residents in the city hall dedication parade. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

April 26, 1928: Parade dedicating the new Los Angeles City Hall on Broadway. George Watson / Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

The above photo was taken from the third Los Angeles Times building at First and Broadway. Sign saying "Manufacturers Exhibit" is on the Chamber of Commerce building. Beyond it is the old Los Angeles City Hall. The parade turned to the left on First Street, then proceeded to the new City Hall on Spring Street.

April 26, 1928: Anaheim is represented by an Aladdin lamp float in the Los Angeles City Hall dedication parade. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

April 26, 1928: Los Angeles Fire Department float featuring a replica of City Hall during dedication parade. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

April 26, 1928: Stage and crowd at Los Angeles City Hall dedication ceremonies. In the left background is the corner of First and Main. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

April 26, 1928: Irving Berlin sings at Los Angeles City Hall dedication ceremonies. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

April 26, 1928: Crowd at Los Angeles City Hall dedication ceremonies. The program was on the South Terrace of City Hall. The buildings in background are on Spring Street. News cameras are on left. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

April 26, 1928: Mayor George E. Cryer gives a speech at dedication ceremonies for the new Los Angeles City Hall. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

April 26, 1928: Crowd at Los Angeles City Hall dedication ceremonies. Main Street is in the background. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here