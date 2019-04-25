From the Archives: 1928 dedication of Los Angeles City Hall

The 32-story, 454-foot-tall Los Angeles City Hall opened with a three-day public celebration April 26-28, 1928. Construction started in 1926. Sand for the concrete used came from each of California's 58 counties. Water came from the 21 historical missions.
A page one story in the April 27, 1928, Los Angeles Times reported:
Where 147 years ago the sandaled padres and the booted dons trod deserted plains, yesterday a city of upward of 1,500,000 people gathered to dedicate the new Los Angeles City Hall, a sheer tower of white symbolizing a new era of progress and accomplishment for the Pacific Southwest. The $9,000,000 public building, the largest in the West and one of the most distinctive in the world, was accepted on behalf of the people of Los Angeles by Mayor Cryer yesterday as the high point of ceremonies, magnificent in the panoply of peace.
Last night, just at dusk, the Lindbergh beacon, a monument to the noted aviator, slashed its beam of light across the sky, its impulse coming from a golden key touched in Washington by President Coolidge. Then the unique and beautiful lighting system of the building was turned on and the tower sprang out of darkness in all its glory of variegated lights, a landmark for miles around. The beacon itself is visible for sixty miles. …
The dedicatory parade, in four divisions and comprising more than 32,000 persons with thirty-four bands, started promptly at 10 a.m. and such was the length of the procession that its march was not completed until 1 p.m. ...
Other activities on April 26 included band concerts, speeches, a U.S. Army Aero Squadron encircling the Lindbergh beacon and at 7:30 p.m., opening of doors to the public.
On April 27, 1928, City Hall held an open house for the public. On April 28, another historical parade and flag pageant occurred.
The above photo was taken from the third Los Angeles Times building at First and Broadway. Sign saying "Manufacturers Exhibit" is on the Chamber of Commerce building. Beyond it is the old Los Angeles City Hall. The parade turned to the left on First Street, then proceeded to the new City Hall on Spring Street.