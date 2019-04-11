Advertisement

From the Archives: A rare Dodger game rainout

By Scott Harrison
Apr 11, 2019 | 1:00 AM
April 12, 1976: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey shields his head with an umbrella while watching rain fall at Dodger Stadium. After a 75-minute delay, the scheduled home opener was postponed. (Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times Archive/UCLA)

Rainouts at Dodger Stadium are extremely rare. Since 1962, there have been only 17.

A story in the April 13, 1976, Los Angeles Times reported, “The rainout was the first for a regular season game at Dodger Stadium since April 21, 1967, when Don Drysdale was scheduled to face Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers had played 724 consecutive home games since that date without losing one to the weather, and they had played 737 before the 1967 rainout, the first in the stadium’s history.”

Between April 19 and April 21, 1988, the Dodgers suffered three consecutive rainouts. Following an April 17, 2000, rainout, the Dodgers entered the 2018 season with 1,471 consecutive games played without rainouts.

