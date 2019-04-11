From the Archives: A rare Dodger game rainout

A story in the April 13, 1976, Los Angeles Times reported, “The rainout was the first for a regular season game at Dodger Stadium since April 21, 1967, when Don Drysdale was scheduled to face Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers had played 724 consecutive home games since that date without losing one to the weather, and they had played 737 before the 1967 rainout, the first in the stadium’s history.”