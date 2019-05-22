From the Archives: Statue of St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent’s Hospital was founded in 1856 by the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. Its original name was the Los Angeles Infirmary. In 1918, the hospital's named changed to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

This photo appeared in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 26, 1955, as part of the Know Your City photography series. The original caption reported:

KNOW YOUR CITY, NO. 39 -- This statue depicting the compassion of a saint for little children faces a busy street in front of a prominent institution. But thousands rush past every day probably without even noticing. What and where? Answer on Page 34, Part 1.

ANSWER: It is the miniature statue of St. Vincent de Paul and the children that stands on the lawn in front of St. Vincent's Hospital on W 3rd St., at Alvarado St.

In 1974, with the opening of a replacement building, St. Vincent Hospital was renamed St. Vincent Medical Center.

This post originally was published on Feb. 8, 2017.

November 1927: The new St. Vincent Hospital at Alvarado and 3rd streets in Los Angeles. This photo appeared in the Nov. 24, 1927, Los Angeles Times. This building was torn down in 1975. Los Angeles Times

