Say ‘Je Le Veux’ To A French Château Wedding

A French chateau wedding is hard to beat for elegance and romance. “French chateaux are renowned for their historical significance and architectural beauty, offering an exclusive and private setting for events that epitomizes a destination wedding,” says Emily Coyne, owner of Emily Coyne Events in Los Angeles. Originally built to serve as fortifications in various wars and battles of the 16th and 17th century, these stately homes and castles have bedrooms for your closest friends and family, huge reception halls with old-world glamour and immaculately maintained gardens for an outdoor ceremony and gorgeous photo-ops.

Choosing the Right Château for Your Wedding

French châteaux come in all shapes and sizes. Some estates are castle-like with sprawling grounds and outerbuildings, perfect for large weddings, while others are more intimate by comparison, suited for smaller gatherings. Coyne illuminates that while most château weddings are for 50 to 150 guests, some bigger venues can accommodate up to 200 or slightly more. “Beyond this space and logistics become tricky and affect the guest experience” she explains.

Another important distinction between venues to consider is exclusivity. Some châteaux host multiple events at once, while others can be fully reserved. Dorothée Le Goater, director of operations at Château de Jalesnes says: “Many châteaux can be fully privatized which means the couple and their guests get to enjoy a completely intimate celebration without any outside distractions.”

Best Time of Year to Get Married at a Château

Spring (May and June) and early autumn (September and October) are the best time to get married in France. “During spring the gardens and grounds are in full bloom. During autumn the changing of the leaves is stunning for a wedding” says Coyne. These months avoid the peak summer tourist season which means less crowding and better rates for venues and accommodation.

But always have a backup plan. If you are having an outdoor ceremony or reception, Le Goater advises to make sure there’s an alternative option in case of bad weather. “Most importantly make sure you genuinely like this alternative so that if it needs to be used you feel confident about the setup without worrying that it will ruin the atmosphere you originally envisioned.”

An charming and elegant wedding dinner setup on the grounds of Cheateau de Jalesnes. (Romuald Payraudeau/Sidonie Vidal | Courtesy Chateau de Jalesnes )

Accommodations

One of the greatest advantages of a château wedding is that many estates have on site accommodation so guests can participate in a fully immersive weekend experience. But not all venues can house the entire guest list. “If not all guests can stay at the venue check for nearby hotels or rental options before booking,” advises Le Goater. Not all chateaux will have the surrounding infrastructure to house large guest lists.

Transportation is another key factor as many châteaux are in rural areas. Le Goater suggests providing shuttle services or listing transportation options on the wedding website can help guests plan their travel.

Chateau de Jalesnes provides a storybook backdrop to an intimate wedding ceremony. (Romuald Payraudeau/Sidonie Vidal | Courtesy Chateau de Jalesnes)

Catering & Food

One of the highlights of a French château wedding is undoubtedly the food and wine. France is famous for its cuisine and couples can take full advantage of this by offering exquisite meals throughout the weekend. Many venues have in-house catering but if not, hiring a local caterer with experience in château weddings is essential. “A château wedding is the perfect excuse to fully enjoy France’s amazing food and wine” says Le Goater.

When planning the menu consider incorporating local specialities and pairing with local wines. A multi-course French meal followed by a traditional croquembouche or bespoke wedding cake will leave a lasting impression on guests.

Navigating Cultural Differences & Venue Restrictions

A wedding in a different country comes with its own set of challenges, cultural differences and logistical restrictions. Some historic châteaux have preservation rules that may limit decor options or amplified music. “Some châteaux have exclusivity clauses requiring you to use in house vendors” says Coyne. “ Historic preservation rules may restrict decor, amplified music or structural modifications”.

Language barriers can also be a challenge when coordinating with local vendors. Coyne strongly recommends hiring a wedding planner who is familiar with the area and can help bridge the gap to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Booking Timeline & Venue Visits

Booking your château wedding venue should be top priority in your wedding planning as popular locations book up quickly. “It’s highly recommended to book a French château wedding venue at least 12 to 18 months in advance especially if you have a specific date or season in mind” says Le Goater. The peak seasons of late spring and summer fill up fast so plan ahead.

A French château wedding offers a blend of history, luxury, and breathtaking landscapes. (Romuald Payraudeau/Sidonie Vidal | Courtesy Chateau de Jalesnes)

While an in-person visit before booking is recommended this may not always be possible. There are ways to get a feel for the venue remotely. “Many châteaux offer live video tours where the venue team can walk you through the property and answer your questions in real time” Le Goater suggests. Requesting extensive photos, reading reviews and connecting with past couples who’ve booked can also help you make a decision.

The Multi Day Wedding

One of the best things about a château wedding is that it’s often a multi day experience. Many couples take advantage of the venue’s setting by having a weekend long celebration including a welcome dinner, post-wedding brunch and even excursions like wine tastings or countryside tours. “At Château de Jalesnes many couples ask us to organise a pool party the day after the wedding—a super fun and relaxed way to extend the experience” says Le Goater.

Many guests at the Chateau de Jalesnes like to throw a post-wedding day pool party to finish off the weekend. (Alexandre Hellbuyck | Courtesty Chateau de Jalesnes)

Regions to Consider for Your French Chateau Wedding

The Loire Valley

The Loire Valley is known for its châteaux, often called the “Garden of France” due to its landscapes, vineyards and countryside. It is home to some of the most famous and elegant castles in France, Château de Chambord, Château de Chenonceau and Château de Villandry. The region is also famous for its wines, whites and sparkling made from Chenin Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc. The Loire Valley has a rich cultural and historical heritage, medieval towns, markets and a connection to French royalty and the Renaissance.

Provence

Provence is famous for its lavender fields which bloom in purple during the summer. The region is also known for its villages, hilltop towns and countryside. Provence is a wine region producing great rosé, olive oil and traditional French cuisine with Mediterranean flavours. It is also rich in cultural history with Roman ruins, medieval architecture and artistic inspiration that drew Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Cézanne.

Provence is known for it’s fragrant and beautiful lavendar fields and old world architecture and charm. (TILIO & PAOLO/Tilio & Paolo - stock.adobe.com)

Bordeaux

Bordeaux is known for its wines, its red blends made from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc. The region is home to the most famous vineyards and wineries in the world, in the Médoc, Saint-Émilion and Pomerol appellations. Bordeaux is also famous for its architecture, with UNESCO listed sites like Place de la Bourse and its historic centre.

Ile-de-France

Ile-de-France has some amazing historic châteaux set in the countryside, forests and villages. Grand châteaux like Chantilly with its lavish interiors and huge gardens and Fontainebleau a former royal palace with centuries of history. Picturesque landscapes and close to Paris, Ile-de-France is the perfect fairytale setting for a château wedding convenient for guests and full of timeless French glamour.

