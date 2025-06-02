Advertisement
LA Times Studios produced content is developed from press releases, announcements and contributor content. It does not involve the Los Angeles Times editorial staff. Questions? Please email studios@latimes.com.
Wedding Styles & Bridal Fashion
LOCATIONS
PLANNING & IDEAS
SHARE YOUR STORY
More
LOCATIONS
PLANNING & IDEAS
SHARE YOUR STORY
INSPIRATION
7 Modern Wedding Invitation Trends That Are Redefining Tradition
MILLY Makes Its Bridal Debut with High Style and Affordable Price Tags
First Look: The La Creme Collection by Grace Loves Lace
The Rise of Bridal Wigs: Why More Brides Are Embracing Luxury Hairpieces
Isabell Kristensen Brings Sculptural Silhouettes and Sustainable Style to BBFW 2025
EVER AFTERS
Softness, Style & Soul: A Neurodivergent-Friendly Wedding at The Mountain Mermaid
I’m A Jeweler In LA. These Are The Local Vendors I Chose For My Own Wedding
For the Years to Come: Inside a Magical NYE Wedding Blending Cultures in Venice Beach
ADVICE
The Backyard Wedding is Back in Style. Here Are the Basics of Planning a Great One.
How To Deal With The Pressure Of Throwing The ‘Perfect’ Wedding
Thoughtful Ways to Honor Mom on Your Wedding Day
Plus-Ones, B-Lists & Friends With Kids: Your No-Guilt Wedding Guest List Playbook
How to Take Care of Your Out-of-Town Wedding Guests and Make Their Journey Worth It
Is a Destination Wedding Right for You? Pros and Cons to Consider
PROPOSALS
Top 9 Places to Propose in Spain for a Truly Unforgettable Moment
South America’s Best Spots to Pop the Question: Stunning Locations for an Unforgettable Experience
BUDGETING
Modern Marriage: Who *Actually* Pays for the Wedding These Days?
Dream Wedding on a Budget: 15 Genius Ways to Cut Costs & Save Big
PREPARATION
29 Questions You Should Ask Your Wedding Photographer
Decoding Wedding Dress Codes: Your Ultimate Guide to Nailing Guest Attire
MORE PLANNING & ADVICE
Wedding Inspiration
Sensory, Surprising, And Stylish: These Are The Decor Trends Brides Are Choosing In 2025
Wedding Inspiration
Vivienne Westwood Unveils First-Ever Bridal Runway Show at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week
Wedding Inspiration
Spring 2026 Bridal Collections: Ines Di Santo
Wedding Inspiration
Next Level Wedding Entertainment Trends That Will Guarantee a Show-Stopping Celebration
Wedding Inspiration
Spring 2026 Bridal Collections: Ricca Sposa
Wedding Inspiration
Impress Your Guests and Elevate Your Reception With These Innovative Wedding Catering Trends
Wedding Inspiration
Wedding Photography Trends That Will Be On Every Bride’s Inspiration Board This Year
Wedding Inspiration
What to Wear to an Indian Wedding: A Style Guide From Top Designers
Wedding Advice
You’re Engaged! What Do You Do Next?
Wedding Inspiration
These Trends Are Defining Bridal Style In 2025
Wedding Inspiration
Danielle Frankel Returns Home To LA With A New Boutique On Melrose Place
Wedding Advice
From the Tasting To The Table: How to Choose The Right Wedding Caterer
Load More
