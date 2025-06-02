Advertisement
A fake newspaper is an innovative way to create a wedding invitation.

7 Modern Wedding Invitation Trends That Are Redefining Tradition

A model displays a dress from the Milly bridal collection.

MILLY Makes Its Bridal Debut with High Style and Affordable Price Tags

Two styles from the La Creme collection by Grace Loves Lace.

First Look: The La Creme Collection by Grace Loves Lace

A model shows two versions of a bridal wig.

The Rise of Bridal Wigs: Why More Brides Are Embracing Luxury Hairpieces

Models walk the runway at the Isabella Kristensen show at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Isabell Kristensen Brings Sculptural Silhouettes and Sustainable Style to BBFW 2025

