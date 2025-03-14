7 French Château Dream Destination Wedding Venues

It’s not hard to pinpoint what it is about the classic French chateau that inspires so many destination wedding dreams. “There’s just something magical about saying ‘I do’ in a place full of history, “ says Dorothée Le Goater, operating director at Chateau de Jalesnes in the Loire Valley, “Getting married in a château instantly adds depth and romance to the big day.”

Whether in the Loire Valley, in the Provence countryside or just outside Paris, there are a wealth of amazing chateau properties to consider for the storybook backdrop for your wedding day. Featuring grand ballrooms, intimate courtyards, stunning gardens, and art-filled salons, here are the seven of most beautiful French chateau venues to make your dream wedding come true.

Top French Chateau Wedding Venues

Château de Villette



Often referred to as “The Petit Versailles,” Chateau de Villette is a breathtakingly beautiful French chateau located in the Burgundy region, but only 40 minutes from the center of Paris. Expansive and meticulously landscaped gardens provide a stunning backdrop for wedding ceremonies and receptions. Situated in a 185 acre woodland park, it has two lakes, a cascade fountain, a glasshouse and an orangery.



The chateau’s interiors are equally impressive, featuring lavish decorations, antique furnishings, and spacious rooms that can accommodate guests in style. Chateau de Villette counts seven luxurious suites in the main Chateau, and the extravagant interiors reflect the Louis XV era. Artwork that rivals any museum collection is showcased throughout.

Tel: +33 6 31 91 96 17

Email: hello@theheritage-collection.com

Château de Varennes

In the heart of Burgundy and surrounded by vineyards, Château de Varennes is a luxurious estate in the south of France. Family owned for the past 500 years, this venue has beautiful interiors and stunning gardens and was named by CNN as one of the best wedding venues worldwide.

The main chateau building has 17 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, with some rooms configured into suites. There are five more bedrooms in the outerbuildings. The grounds include a pool, tennis courts, and orangery.

The chapel is available for smaller wedding parties, and larger ceremonies can be staged outdoors in the village. All-inclusive wedding packages are available, as well as options for elopements and intimate weddings mid-week or in the low season.

Tel: 3-361-420-2000

Email: info@chateaudevarennes.fr

Château de Champlâtreux

Originally the country residence of the Molé family, the château has been passed down through the generations and is now owned by the Duc de Noailles. The French formal gardens were transformed into a landscape garden in 1823 with views framed by trees and a ornamental stone pond in the centre. The estate also has 18th century stables and the charming Saint-Eutrope chapel.

Tel: +33 6 73 87 22 48

Email: hello@chateau-de-champlatreux.com

Château Les Carrasses

Château Les Carrasses is a beautifully restored 19th-century wine estate in the Languedoc region of southern France. The estate features an exclusive collection of elegant residences, an on-site restaurant, a working winery, a farm, and top-tier hotel amenities. Set amidst rolling vineyards, it offers breathtaking views and expansive grounds while preserving the charm and authenticity of a historic working estate.

The château and its outbuildings now house 30 suites, flats and stylish houses, with a capacity of 90 people. The main building’s accomodations are a mix of rooms, studio apartments, and salons. The outbuildings, which sleep 2 to 8, have their own private yards and bbq’s, and some have their own heated pool as well.

Tel: +33467931233

Email: resa@lescarrasses.com

Chateau de Ferrieres



Château de Ferrières, a stunning neo-Renaissance estate built for the Rothschild family in the 19th century, is the ultimate luxury fairytale wedding venue. Situated on beautiful parkland in Île-de-France, this historic château is the perfect setting for ceremonies, receptions and celebrations. With grand halls, opulent interiors and exquisite dining, you will have an unforgettable experience.

There are eleven rooms that can be reserved, including salons, dining rooms, and the White Room, the former music salon of the Rothschilds featuring a beautiful ceiling fresco. The park grounds and gardens have unlimited capacity and temporary structures can be errected as needed.



While the chateau does not have lodging, the 232-room Paxton MLV hotel is located about a half mile away and can be reserved for guests. From small gatherings to grand affairs, Château de Ferrières combines elegance, history and service to make for a perfect destination wedding venue.

Tel: 01 81 16 27 77

Email: commercial@chateaudeferrieres.com

Château de la Bourlie

Château de la Bourlie, in the center of Dordogne, is truly a fairytale wedding setting. The estate has been owned by the same family for over 800 years. The property features golden stone, old-world turrets and climbing roses to create a magical setting that is childhood dream come true. The grounds are vast with gardens and woodlands, and the venue can accommodate any size wedding from intimate ceremonies to grand receptions.

Guests have raved about the château team for their wonderful hospitality and attention to detail. The owners take pride in creating a family atmosphere in which to explore “majestic exteriors that lead to inner peace”.

Tel: +33 (0)6 61 58 10 29

Email: contact@chateaudelabourlie.com

Chateau de Jalesnes



Château de Jalesnes, located in the heart of France’s Loire Valley, is a fairytale wedding paradise. Originally constructed in 1610, Château de Jalesnes is a stunning Renaissance castle steeped in history, having welcomed knights, royalty, merchants, and more throughout the centuries. This beautifully restored Renaissance château offers versatile event spaces including a grand ballroom that can seat 180 and formal gardens that can accommodate 500.



There is on-site lodging, including the clock-tower suite, which has two bedrooms, full kitchen, and a fireplace. Couples have exclusive use of the 20 acre estate, with forest, gardens and a 20 meter heated pool. The staff can arrange an after-wedding-day pool party as a final, relaxing way to complete the weekend. The property will also work with guests to source all vendors needed to pull of the perfect wedding day.

Tel: +33 (0)2 41 50 60 61

Email: contact@chateaudejalesnes.com