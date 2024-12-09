Wedding Destination: Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa
The Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, situated on the south shore of Kauai, is a venue that offers everything one needs to host a wedding. The resort contains 605 rooms, all of them with their own private lanai – a Hawaiian word for porch – and with views of either the ocean, gardens, or pools. The hotel’s architecture is designed with traditional Hawaiian elements.
The resort offers several wedding venues. Seaview Terrace is an outdoor site offering views out to the Pacific Ocean. The gardens offer a private setting in seclusion for the wedding ceremony. For larger groups, the resort has the Ilima Terrace and the Grand Ballroom-both indoors for the most elegant of affairs.
The resort employs a team of wedding planners to manage all aspects of the event, including personalized menu creation by on-site chefs and spa treatments at the Anara Spa. The resort’s facilities also include multi-level swimming pools and access to the nearby Poipu Bay Golf Course, which is a championship course.
Casual poolside dining and ocean-view fine dining at the resort address most any taste preference. Wedding planning is done on a complete-service basis at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, incorporating luxury accommodations with numerous venue options and a range of guest amenities in a picturesque Hawaiian setting.
- AJ Moutra