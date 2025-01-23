Wed Along the Santa Ynez Wine Trail at Foxen Canyon Ranch in Los Olivos

Foxen Canyon Ranch offers a breathtaking countryside setting with open gardens, century-old oaks, and a charming white barn for your perfect wedding.

From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, the venue’s flexible spaces and dedicated team ensure a seamless and unforgettable event.

Nestled in the Santa Ynez Valley, the ranch is surrounded by top wineries, outdoor adventures, and charming towns like Los Olivos and Solvang.

Right in the heart of California’s renowned Santa Ynez Valley, Foxen Canyon Ranch offers a distinctive and enchanting setting for couples envisioning a memorable wedding in the rustic countryside. Acquired in the late 1970s, the family-owned, working cattle ranch spans over 200 acres and has a rich history intertwined with the development of the local wine region.

A Venue Like No Other

As you approach Foxen Canyon Ranch, a striking white barn greets you and your guests. The venue boasts open gardens, expansive lawns, and century-old oaks, offering versatile spaces for ceremonies and receptions. Whether you envision exchanging vows under the shade of ancient sycamores or hosting a lively reception in the barn, the ranch provides a picturesque backdrop for your special day.

The exterior grounds adjacent to the white barn at Foxen Canyon Ranch. (Jocelyn and Spencer Photography)

Tailored Wedding Experiences

Foxen Canyon Ranch is committed to bringing your unique wedding vision to life. The venue’s flexibility accommodates events of various sizes and styles, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations. The dedicated team at the ranch collaborates closely with couples to customize every detail, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience. Their goal is to help you create the special event you imagine, making your wedding day truly unforgettable.

The main barn space at Foxen Canyon Ranch is able to accommodate wedding parties of all sizes. (Courtesy of the Foxen Canyon Ranch)

Exploring the Surroundings

Situated along the Santa Ynez Valley wine trail, just 30 minutes north of Santa Barbara, Foxen Canyon Ranch is surrounded by a wealth of attractions and activities within an hour’s drive. The Foxen Canyon Wine Trail features numerous wineries that offer tastings and tours. For those interested in outdoor adventures, the Santa Ynez Valley offers horseback riding, hiking, and cycling opportunities amidst picturesque landscapes. Nearby lavender farms and orchards provide serene settings for leisurely strolls. The charming town of Los Olivos is worth exploring with art galleries, boutiques, and cafes.

Planning Your Wedding at Foxen Canyon Ranch

Choosing Foxen Canyon Ranch as your wedding venue means entrusting your special day to a team committed to excellence. From the initial consultation to the final send-off, the staff collaborates with couples to bring their vision to life, handling logistics, coordinating with vendors, and managing timelines. The venue can be rented from Thursday night through Monday morning, allowing for plenty of time for set-up and additional wedding weekend events such the rehearsal dinner and Sunday brunch.

A wedding beneath the oaks at Foxen Canyon Ranch. (Jodee Debes Photography)

While the ranch itself does not offer overnight accommodations, the surrounding area provides a variety of lodging options to suit different preferences and budgets. Guests can choose from charming bed and breakfasts, boutique inns, and well-known hotels in Los Olivos, Solvang, and Santa Ynez, ensuring comfortable and convenient accommodations during the wedding festivities.

The venue comes alive at night as guests celebrate and mingle under the stars. (Courtesy of the Foxen Canyon Ranch)

The combination of its stunning natural surroundings, elegant facilities, and dedicated staff creates an environment where couples can celebrate their love story in a way that’s uniquely theirs. Whether envisioning a rustic chic affair or a classic elegant celebration, Foxen Canyon Ranch provides the perfect canvas to paint the sophisticated country wedding of your dreams.