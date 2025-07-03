How to Appeal a FEMA Denial After a Wildfire

If you’re a wildfire survivor whose home was destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires, you’re not alone in feeling overwhelmed by the recovery process and finding insurance payouts or decisions from government agencies like FEMA confusing or disappointing.

Even though FEMA has already provided more than $3 billion in aid to local wildfire survivors , many people have received denial letters or awards that seem far too low to cover their real needs.

But there is a way to get more money. Wildfire survivors can appeal the FEMA decision. Understanding why FEMA might have denied your application and knowing how to respond can help you get as much as double the initial amount. Use this guide to understand the appeals process, what documents you need, and other tips to get the financial support for your recovery.

Common Reasons for FEMA Denials

Insurance-related: FEMA won’t pay for what’s already covered by insurance. They may expect your coverage to kick in, but you can appeal with documentation , including a settlement letter or proof of denial, to show that your insurance payout is too low or has been denied.

FEMA won’t pay for what’s already covered by insurance. They may expect your coverage to kick in, but you can , including a settlement letter or proof of denial, to show that your insurance payout is too low or has been denied. Property and occupancy: If FEMA cannot confirm that you lived in the damaged home, you’ll need to send proof of occupancy, such as utility bills, ID, or pay stubs with your address.

If FEMA cannot confirm that you lived in the damaged home, you’ll need to send proof of occupancy, such as utility bills, ID, or pay stubs with your address. Documentation or verification: Missing paperwork, unverified identity (a Social Security number or similar document is usually required), or failure to complete FEMA inspections are common reasons for denial.

Missing paperwork, unverified identity (a Social Security number or similar document is usually required), or failure to complete FEMA inspections are common reasons for denial. Multiple applications: Only one application is permitted per household or address.

Only one application is permitted per household or address. No damage initially reported: If you didn’t realize the full extent of the damage until later, you can still appeal. Provide a contractor’s note or official letter showing your home isn’t safe or inhabitable. FEMA also only covers costs to make a home habitable, not cosmetic repairs.

How to File a Successful FEMA Appeal

If you want to appeal, here’s how the process works:

1. Mark your deadline: Review the date on your FEMA letter and count 60 days from that date. That’s your window. If it’s already passed, it may still be worth submitting an appeal with a written explanation about why you were delayed.

2. Gather your documents: Every page you send should include your name, application number, and the address of the damaged property. Typical supporting documents include:

Contractor estimates, receipts, or photos of the damage

Insurance settlement statements or denial letters

Proof of occupancy (utility bills, ID, pay stubs), deed, or a lease

3. Write your appeal: For disasters declared after March 22, 2024 (including 2025 LA wildfires), you can use the Appeal Request Form included with your FEMA letter, or just submit a signed statement with your documentation. For older disasters, make sure to include this line: “I hereby declare under the penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.”

4. Submit your appeal: The fastest way is online through DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also send it by mail or fax, or bring it to a disaster help center.

What Happens After You Appeal

Once FEMA receives your appeal, the process can take 30 to 90 days. If they need more info, they’ll reach out. Otherwise, you’ll get a new decision letter by mail or in your online FEMA account . If you’re successful, you could receive more funding for repairs, rent, or other essential needs.

Even if you aren’t approved for the full amount, many survivors report that simply asking questions and providing additional evidence results in a better outcome than the original decision. And for 2025, the maximum FEMA grant for home repair is $43,600, so if you received less and your needs are greater, it’s worth appealing.

Need Help on Your Appeal?

You don’t have to navigate the process alone. Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) offers free help with FEMA appeals (call 800-399-4529). Catholic Charities of California offers disaster case management services to help wildfire survivors plan for their long-term recovery needs, including assistance with FEMA appeals.

Wildfire survivors can still visit the Altadena Community Center and the One-Stop Rebuilding Center for in-person help.

Above all, keep copies of every document and log every phone call. If you miss your first appeal deadline but have a good reason, such as medical issues, displacement, or paperwork delays, you can explain this in your letter. FEMA often accepts late appeals for individuals who are still struggling with recovery.

Tips for a Strong Appeal

Read your decision letter and carefully respond to the exact reason for denial .

and carefully respond to the . Keep copies of everything you send and receive

of everything you send and receive Get help: Reach out to lawyers or legal aid groups