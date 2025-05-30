Free Legal Help for LA Wildfire Survivors

Wildfire survivors may run into insurance issues after losing their homes or fall prey to legal scams during the recovery process.

If they are homeowners looking for representation or business owners needing help understanding applications, there are many free and reputable legal resources available to help Los Angeles County residents with their legal needs after a disaster .

Statewide Disaster Legal Services Hotline

California has a toll-free disaster legal assistance hotline (1-888-382-3406) for anyone affected by wildfires, and there are no income restrictions.

The hotline is part of the FEMA Disaster Legal Services program, which partners with the American Bar Association and legal aid groups to provide free legal help after federally declared disasters. You just need to leave a message to get a call back from a volunteer attorney.

Local Nonprofit Legal Aid Organizations:

In Los Angeles, several established nonprofits offer free legal help to disaster survivors:



You can find additional free or low-cost legal aid providers through the LawHelpCA.org directory or by contacting the Los Angeles County Bar Association , which can refer you to pro bono disaster legal programs

Disaster Legal Services