Free Legal Help for LA Wildfire Survivors
Wildfire survivors may run into insurance issues after losing their homes or fall prey to legal scams during the recovery process.
If they are homeowners looking for representation or business owners needing help understanding applications, there are many free and reputable legal resources available to help Los Angeles County residents with their legal needs after a disaster.
Protect yourself from legal services fraud after a wildfire. Learn how to check an attorney’s license, recognize red flags, and get help if you’ve been scammed.
Statewide Disaster Legal Services Hotline
California has a toll-free disaster legal assistance hotline (1-888-382-3406) for anyone affected by wildfires, and there are no income restrictions.
The hotline is part of the FEMA Disaster Legal Services program, which partners with the American Bar Association and legal aid groups to provide free legal help after federally declared disasters. You just need to leave a message to get a call back from a volunteer attorney.
Resources for Small Businesses & Workers
LA Area Chamber of Commerce Launches Wildfire Recovery Fund for Small Businesses
The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce launches a Small Business Recovery Fund to support wildfire-affected businesses with grants, loans, and technical help.
Local Nonprofit Legal Aid Organizations:
In Los Angeles, several established nonprofits offer free legal help to disaster survivors:
- Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA)
LAFLA provides free legal help to low-income residents across Los Angeles County. After disasters, they assist survivors with FEMA applications, housing rights, consumer scams, and insurance disputes. Services are offered in multiple languages and include in-person clinics and virtual appointments.
- Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County (NLSLA)
NLSLA’s Disaster Assistance Project offers no-cost legal services to wildfire survivors in areas like FEMA claims, landlord-tenant disputes, public benefits access, and document replacement. Their team also helps identify legal issues survivors may not realize are connected to the disaster.
- Public Counsel
Public Counsel is the nation’s largest pro bono law firm and provides free legal support for disaster survivors who can’t afford private representation. Their work often includes housing issues, insurance challenges, and legal assistance for wildfire-affected small businesses and nonprofits. Volunteer attorneys and nonprofit partnerships help them deliver services to those in need.
- Bet Tzedek Legal Services
Bet Tzedek helps Los Angeles residents with free legal assistance after wildfires, focusing on issues affecting seniors, people with disabilities, and immigrant communities. Their services include help with public benefits, emergency housing, contractor fraud, and scams targeting vulnerable survivors.
You can find additional free or low-cost legal aid providers through the LawHelpCA.org directory or by contacting the Los Angeles County Bar Association, which can refer you to pro bono disaster legal programs
Learn how to replace your birth certificate, passport, property deed, licenses, and more in this guide for Los Angeles Wildfire survivors. Find all the information you need to get your government IDs and know which replacement fees are waived.
Disaster Legal Services
The Disaster Legal Services state website also provides legal information specific to California wildfires. The site has up-to-date guidance on topics like insurance claims, FEMA assistance, replacing documents, housing rights after fires, and consumer protection. It can point you toward local legal aid programs and self-help materials as well.
Business to Business
