Processing Grief When You’ve Lost Your Home to Wildfires
Losing your home to a fire is a deeply traumatic event that goes beyond the loss of physical things; it disrupts your sense of security, community, and identity. Navigating the emotional aftermath requires understanding the multiple layers of loss and having a solid coping plan. Here are some helpful tips to help you move forward through this difficult time:
1. Acknowledge Your Losses
- Emotional and Psychological Losses: Beyond physical destruction, losing a home means losing a personal sanctuary and a safe space full of memories and connections. It’s crucial to take the time to recognize the intangible damage and grieve the loss on your path to healing.
- Material Possessions: Personal belongings carry sentimental value. We feel like a part of us is missing when we lose them. Allowing yourself to grieve validates their importance in your life and the memories they hold.
2. Get Support
Therapy: Talk to a mental health professional and have a safe space to express emotions and develop coping skills. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy can help with trauma symptoms and coping skills. Find a provider near you who has experience working with disaster victims.
Community and Support Groups: Connect with others who have gone through similar losses and you’ll feel a sense of community and understanding. Sharing your experience can alleviate feelings of isolation and provide practical advice for recovery.
Mental Health Services: The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health offers a 24/7 helpline. Call 1-800-854-7771 to speak to someone for help.
Health Services Los Angeles County also provides mental health support for people affected by the wildfires. Find the nearest branch and contact information here.
3. Establish New Routines
- Daily Structure: Return to regular activities like meal times and exercise to feel a sense of normalcy and control. Routine gives you stability in chaos and helps with emotional regulation.
- Goal Setting: Set achievable short-term goals, such as organizing temporary living spaces or managing daily tasks, to help you feel a sense of accomplishment and forward momentum.
4. Limit Exposure to Triggers
- Media Consumption: Continuous exposure to disaster-related news can increase stress and anxiety. Avoid content that may trigger distressing memories or emotions.
- Mindful Engagement: Set boundaries around your media intake to protect your mental health. Engage with nostalgic content or media with comedic relief and triumphs. Discuss happier topics with friends and family to spark joy and positive emotions.
5. Self Care
- Physical Health: Eat well, exercise, and get enough sleep. This will help your body become more resilient to stress. Physical health is closely tied to emotional health.
- Emotional Self-Care: Do things that bring you joy and relaxation, such as hobbies, meditation, or spending time with loved ones. These practices will provide relief and improve your mood.
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988.
