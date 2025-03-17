Processing Grief When You’ve Lost Your Home to Wildfires

Community and Support Groups : Connect with others who have gone through similar losses and you’ll feel a sense of community and understanding. Sharing your experience can alleviate feelings of isolation and provide practical advice for recovery.

Mental Health Services: The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health offers a 24/7 helpline. Call 1-800-854-7771 to speak to someone for help.

Health Services Los Angeles County also provides mental health support for people affected by the wildfires. Find the nearest branch and contact information here.

