How to Clean Clothes After Smoke Damage from a Wildfire

Table of Contents



Cleaning clothes from smoke damage and soot can be tricky. Smoke and soot particles embed themselves deep into fabric fibers, leading to stubborn odors and potential skin irritation . Follow these tips in our step-by-step guide to refresh your favorite sweatshirt or pair of jeans and remove triggering smells.

Step-by-Step Cleaning Process

When cleaning smoke-damaged clothes, some fabrics, like wool and silk, absorb smoke differently. Please check your clothing tags before applying these tips to determine the type of material or any special instructions.

Remember to wear protective gear, such as gloves and a mask, and work in a well-ventilated area while cleaning. If you experience a new cough, rash, or other health issues after handling smoke-damaged clothes, seek medical attention immediately.

Advertisement

Air Out Clothes and Shake Off Debris

Shake your clothes outside vigorously to remove loose soot and ash

Hang the clothes outside for up to 24 hours, so smoke particles can flow out naturally

Use a soft brush or lint roller to remove surface ash before washing.

An extra tip: Place your clothes in a sealed plastic bag with baking soda or activated charcoal for a few hours before washing. This will help absorb the odor.

Soak Clothes Before Washing

Soak machine-washable fabrics like cotton and polyester in a tub of cold water. Add one cup of baking soda and let it sit for one hour.

Delicate fabrics like wool, silk and rayon should be soaked in cold water and ½ cup of white vinegar to neutralize odors and safeguard the material. Do not mix vinegar and bleach; the mixture can create a nauseous gas.

Some clothes may need a second soak to thoroughly clean smoke stains. In warm water, use oxygen-based bleach, like OxiClean, to help break down the smoke particles.

Before soaking, visible soot should be rinsed under cold running water to prevent long-term stains.

Washing Clothes after smoke damage

Separate your clothes based on the fabric and pair heavy-duty detergent with the appropriate additives to restore smoke-damaged clothes: 1 cup of white vinegar (Delicates) ½ cup of baking soda (Cotton and polyester) Or special Enzyme-based detergent meant to break down smoke compounds



Use the gentle or delicate cycle for wool, silk, rayon and similar fabrics.

Do not use fabric softeners because they can trap smells.

Use an extra rinse cycle to remove all smoke residue from the fires.

Adding a few drops of essential oils like eucalyptus, lavender or tea tree is optional.

Drying and Post-Wash Treatments to Remove Smoke Odor

Instead of using a dryer, air dry your clothes outdoors in direct sunlight. UV rays can break down smoke particles, while dryer heat can cause odors to set.

If you use a dryer, put a few drops of vinegar on a damp towel and add it to the dryer with the clothes to absorb lingering odors.

Repeat the wash cycle if any smoke smell remains.

An odor-eliminating fabric spray may help with persistent odors. You can also store your clothes with odor-absorbing materials like activated charcoal, baking soda, or coffee grounds to remove odors over time.

Considerations for Special Materials

Leather and Suede: Wipe the garment with vinegar and water, then condition it with a leather treatment. Use equal parts in the mixture.

Shoes and Accessories: To absorb odors, stuff shoes with newspaper or dryer sheets and wipe down surfaces with diluted vinegar.

Advertisement

Blankets and curtains: Depending on the size and type of fabric and the strength of the odor, a professional cleaning service may be needed.

When to Seek Professional Cleaning