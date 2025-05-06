DIY or Hire a Pro? When to Call a Professional Cleaner After a Wildfire

Residents across Los Angeles continue to return to homes that narrowly survived flames that devastated their neighborhoods after the recent wildfires. But even though their house seems uncharred, there still could be some hidden risks.

The invisible but pungent smell of smoke, a dusting of ash, and any unfamiliar residue are all signs of the lingering toxins that can potentially cause harm if not cleaned and handled properly.

But how do you know if a mop bucket, sponge, and soap are enough? For families near burned areas and those who want to take extra precautions, it may be time to bring in professional restoration crews.

We spoke with Efi Haim, CEO of Green Planet Restoration of Los Angeles, a full-service fire-restoration company, about when to call for help, what homeowners can safely do themselves, and what they should leave to the professionals.

When DIY Might Be Enough

If your home is located several miles from the fire line, has no visible soot, and you are only dealing with a faint smoke odor or a light coating of ash outdoors, a thorough do-it-yourself cleanup might be safe and effective.

Haim recommends basic household products like vinegar and baking soda to help clean after a wildfire.

Health & Wellness Resources Protect Yourself from these Health Risks After a Wildfire Respiratory Illnesses Heart Disease and Stroke Risks Mental Health Skin Irritation and Burns from Ash Smoke Inhalation and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Wildfires leave lasting devastation after the flames are gone, destroying homes and posing significant health risks.

But remember, you’re not just cleaning dirt. You may be cleaning fiberglass, adhesives, even melted plastic, Haim said. “We find today, contaminants that we never thought about before.”

If you choose to clean on your own, always wear a well-fitted N95 mask, gloves, long sleeves and eye protection. Use HEPA vacuums and damp cloths to avoid stirring up ash. Avoid sweeping or using leaf blowers.

Signs You Need a Professional

Not all contamination is visible. According to Haim, many homeowners don’t realize the extent of smoke and chemical exposure until a professional inspection is done.

Some items that might be missed by an untrained eye include black soot deposits on walls, ceilings, or vents and ash inside the HVAC system, attic, or insulation. These all could lead to respiratory issues or odors that linger after surface cleaning.

An inspection is highly recommended if you have children or vulnerable family members living in the home, as well as if your home is within a few miles of large buildings or shopping centers that have burned down.

“I’m talking about five miles away from the fire,” Haim said. “We’re still finding contaminants. People are walking back into [their] homes thinking they’re fine. They’re not. Not without testing.”

According to CalFire, a large swath of the buildings near the Eaton and Palisades fires were built before 1980 and likely contained Lead-based paint and asbestos-containing construction materials that were not banned until the late 70s.

Haim advises that before you touch anything, call a certified restoration company to test the property. If it comes back clean, you can do it yourself, or they can walk you through the next steps.

What Professionals Do That You Can’t

Professional cleanup companies use industrial-grade equipment and follow safety protocols that go beyond typical home cleaning. Restoration services include:

HEPA vacuums and air scrubbers to remove tiny particulate matter

Full cleanings of HVAC system, insulation, and furniture.

Independent lab testing to verify when the space is safe to reoccupy

Restoration teams also have experience identifying hidden dangers or sources of lingering odors. In one case, Haim said a customer’s walk-in closet smelled like smoke until all the clothes were sent to a specialty fire restoration dry cleaner.

“There is no window, no ventilation. Everything is just absorbed into the clothes,” Haim said. “The next day, she’s calling me: ‘You guys took it like yesterday, the room already feels 10 times better.’”

Haim said that the average home takes about 100 days to clean. “That’s how much soot and contamination we’re finding, even in homes that didn’t burn.”

Costs and Coverage

Fire cleanup is expensive, but it is often covered by insurance. Haim estimates jobs range between $8 and $20 per square foot, depending on severity. That means a 1,500 square foot home could cost anywhere from $12,000 to $30,000 or more.

“It’s a very large gap, but this is a very unusual fire,” Haim said.

Homeowners’ insurance typically covers fire-related smoke and ash damage, including cleaning costs. However, Haim warns that some wildfire survivors may be enticed to work with underqualified vendors, hoping to take advantage of insurance payouts.

“They’re trying to take a $30,000 job and get it done for $3,000. That’s not how this works,” Haim said.

Make sure any contractor is licensed, insured and certified for fire restoration, and don’t be afraid to get a second opinion.

And if you’re unsure of their work, get your home tested with another company. A simple test could save you from unintentionally spreading contaminants or risking your or your family’s health.

“This fire was a completely different animal than anything we’ve seen,” Haim said, emphasizing the need for extra care, “even the Woolsey Fire wasn’t like this.”