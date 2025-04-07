How Wildfire Survivors Can Access Free Metro Rides

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free rides to those affected by the wildfires. Although the board resumed subway fare collection on January 27, after suspending all fees when the fires began, rides will remain free for wildfire survivors who apply for assistance.

The rides are covered under the Low-Income Fare is Easy, or LIFE, program. The Metro board expanded eligibility for the program to include wildfire victims. The expansion will help survivors access relief resources across the county and reduce transportation costs as they rebuild.

How to Get Free Metro Access?

Anyone who experienced the loss of a home, employment, or financial hardship due to the wildfires can apply for 90 days of unlimited free rides on Metro and participating transit systems, including:

LADOT

Santa Monica Big Blue Bus

Pasadena Transit

Wildfire survivors can immediately access a 30-day digital pass upon applying online. They will receive a pre-loaded TAP card mailed to them for use during the rest of their eligibility period.

After the initial 90 days in the program, riders will receive 20 free regional rides per month loaded onto their TAP card for an additional three months. Once those free rides are used up, fares can be waived again after taking three rides in one day or 11 in one week.

The benefit also includes access to Metro Micro, the on-demand rideshare service. However, it does not cover Metro Bike or Metro Parking, and it only lasts for six months.

Some Metro bus routes and train lines may still be affected by wildfire-related closures. Visit the Metro website for the latest updates and service changes in affected areas.

More Resources