How to Rebuild Your Business After A Disaster
If you lost your business in the Palisades or Altadena fires, the road to rebuilding may feel overwhelming. This guide is designed to help you navigate the rebuilding process so you can regain a sense of stability and move forward with confidence. With the right steps and a little bit of patience, your business will come back stronger than ever to serve the communities you call home.
Step 1: Assess Damage & Secure the Property
- Ensure Safety: Before you go on to the property, check with the authorities to make sure it’s safe. You can click here to check the status of your address.
- Document Damage: Take pictures/videos of structural damage, lost inventory and destroyed equipment.
- Secure the Premises: Board up windows, secure doors and prevent further damage from weather or vandalism.
- Retrieve Important Records: If you can, get your business documents, financial records and insurance papers.
Step 2: File Insurance & Disaster Assistance Claims
Contact Your Insurer: File for property, business interruption and equipment loss.
Apply for Disaster Relief:
- FEMA Assistance (if applicable) – www.disasterassistance.gov
- SBA Disaster Loans – Low-interest loans for rebuilding (www.sba.gov/disaster)
State & Local Relief Programs – Check for grants and emergency funds from LA County and CA state governments.
Explore Other Financial Assistance Options:
- Crowdfunding or industry-specific grants.
- Review Tax Relief Options: Businesses in federally declared disaster zones may qualify for tax deferrals or deductions.
Step 3: Develop a Recovery Plan
- Set a Timeline: Outline short-term and long-term steps to reopen.
- Adjust Your Business Model: If you need to relocate or move somewhere temporarily, look for alternatives.
- Update Your Business: If demand has changed post-disaster, reassess products/services to match current needs.
Step 4: Find a Temporary or New Location
- Can You Rebuild On-Site: Check zoning laws and city rebuilding regulations.
- Look for Temporary Spaces: Co-working spaces, pop-up shops or online sales during rebuilding.
- Contact Contractors: Get quotes for repairs, hire licensed professionals and make sure work is up to code.
Step 5: Rebuild Operations
- Replace Lost Equipment & Inventory: Use insurance funds or grants to replenish assets.
- Reconnect Utilities & Internet: Work with providers to get electricity, water and internet back.
- Hire or Rehire Staff: Support employees through unemployment benefits if applicable and bring them back as business stabilizes.
Step 6: Reconnect with Customers & Vendors
- Reconnect with Vendors: Tell them your recovery timeline and place new orders as needed.
- Notify Customers: Update them on social media, email and your business website about your reopening plans.
- Offer Incentives: Reopening discounts or loyalty rewards can bring back customers.
Step 7: Long Term Resilience
- Fire Preparedness: Install fire-resistant materials and smoke detectors and create emergency plans.
- Diversify Revenue: E-commerce, digital services or other business expansions.
- Emergency Fund: Save money for future disruptions.
