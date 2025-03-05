How California is Trying to Help Homeowners Rebuild Quickly

After the recent wildfires in Los Angeles County, state and local authorities have implemented measures to expedite recovery and provide support to homeowners facing the daunting task of rebuilding.

California’s Fast-Track Rebuilding Plan

Max Sherman, Principle at M. Sherman Urban Planning tells LA Times Studios the first initial action homeowners will need to take is around debris removal.

To facilitate swift debris removal, California Governer Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-2-25, suspending certain statutes and regulations under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to expedite cleanup efforts. “The executive order is designed to bypass regulatory hurdles, allowing cleanup to proceed more quickly,” Sherman explains.

Advertisement

Step 1: Debris Removal

Phase One - Hazardous Waste Removal: Hazardous material removal, where teams from agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) go to properties to identify and remove hazardous materials like batteries, paints and pesticides. This phase is free to homeowners.

Hazardous material removal, where teams from agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) go to properties to identify and remove hazardous materials like batteries, paints and pesticides. This phase is free to homeowners. Phase Two - General Debris Removal: General debris removal, where homeowners can opt into government-assisted programs by submitting a Right-of-Entry (ROE) form, giving permission for cleanup crews to access their property. Or, homeowners can hire private contractors.

Wildfire Debris Removal & Cleanup Access valuable information on wildfire debris removal and cleanup services.

Step 2: Streamlined Permitting and Reconstruction

Homeowners looking to rebuild can take advantage of an expedited review process, ensuring permit approvals within 30 days of submitting a complete application. This process was enacted through an Executive Order issued by Mayor Karen Bass on January 13, 2025.

“Homeowners can rebuild as long as their new structure does not exceed 110% of the original square footage, height, and bulk of the previous home,” Sherman says. This limitation helps prevent developers from purchasing lots and constructing large multi-family projects, preserving the character of affected neighborhoods.

Advertisement

To speed up the rebuild, regulations have been reduced:



Permitting Requirements Suspended: Executive orders have lifted specific permitting and review requirements under CEQA and the California Coastal Act, so homeowners can bypass the lengthy approval process.

Executive orders have lifted specific permitting and review requirements under CEQA and the California Coastal Act, so homeowners can bypass the lengthy approval process. Access to Original Plans: Local planning and building departments are providing homeowners with copies of their original building plans at no cost, streamlining the reconstruction process.

Local planning and building departments are providing homeowners with copies of their original building plans at no cost, streamlining the reconstruction process. Extended Permit Deadlines: Construction permit deadlines have been extended, minimizing administrative burdens and giving homeowners additional time to begin rebuilding.

Rebuilding After a Wildfire Rebuild with confidence after the L.A. wildfires.

Step 3: Financial and Housing Assistance

Several programs have been introduced to support affected homeowners:



Tax and Mortgage Relief: The state has postponed individual tax filing deadlines to October 15 for Los Angeles County residents. Additionally, penalties and interest on late property tax payments have been suspended for a year. Collaborations with banks aim to provide mortgage relief to survivors in specific zip codes.

The state has postponed individual tax filing deadlines to October 15 for Los Angeles County residents. Additionally, penalties and interest on late property tax payments have been suspended for a year. Collaborations with banks aim to provide mortgage relief to survivors in specific zip codes. Temporary Housing Solutions: Efforts are underway to streamline the construction of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and expand temporary housing options, including mobile homes and trailers, to accommodate displaced residents.

Efforts are underway to streamline the construction of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and expand temporary housing options, including mobile homes and trailers, to accommodate displaced residents. Tenant Protections: A moratorium on evictions has been implemented for tenants housing wildfire survivors, ensuring that those affected have stable temporary accommodations.

“We will not let overly strict regulations get in the way of rebuilding these communities,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press release. “The state stands with its local partners to ensure that we cut red tape and make recovery as easy as possible.”

Step 4: Community and Educational Support

Recognizing the broader impact of the wildfires, California has also introduced:



Business and Worker Support: Small businesses receive assistance through deferred licensing fees and waived regulatory requirements, aiding in quicker recovery and reopening.

Small businesses receive assistance through deferred licensing fees and waived regulatory requirements, aiding in quicker recovery and reopening. Educational Assistance: Displaced students are provided with support to ensure continuity in their education, and affected schools receive additional resources to bolster their operations.

While these efforts facilitate rebuilding, homeowners will likely face long-term challenges Sherman speculates. “I think there will be a big exodus of the existing residents in areas affected by the fires.” Areas like Pacific Palisades Sherman says will “see major changes in population, with many homeowners not wanting to live in a construction zone.”

Advertisement

For many, the next few years will be a long and slow recovery and California hopes that being informed, planning ahead and using the resources available will make the process easier.