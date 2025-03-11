Navigating Rental Options and Assistance for L.A. Wildfire Victims

The recent wildfires destroyed more than 16,000 structures and displaced thousands of residents. Several community organizations and businesses are stepping up to help wildfire victims find housing.

Real Estate Support

The Oppenheim Group is representing displaced residents for free. They are waiving their commission to ease some of the financial burden on evacuees as they look for rental properties. Jason Oppenheim, co-owner of the real estate brokerage and star of the popular reality TV show Selling Sunset, posted on social media, “Please reach out to us at office@ogroup.com.”

Pardee Properties is offering a no-cost home matchmaking program to connect those who need homes with those who can provide homes. Pardee has set up a website with an online form to fill out.

TruAmerica Multifamily has reduced application fees and credit checks and is working to distribute lists of available units.

Camden Property Trust is waiving application fees and has frozen new lease rates.

Hanes Properties offers month-to-month leases, waiving security deposits, and offering frozen rental rates.

Motal Real Estate Group offers complimentary real estate services to families affected by wildfires.

Kaminsky Real Estate Group is seeking individuals with vacant properties to contact them so they can compile a list of housing options.

Hotel Partnerships

Over 160 hotels in California, Arizona, and Nevada are offering free or discounted stays to evacuees.



Hilton Resorts & Hotels, in partnership with American Express, has made over 20,000 rooms available for free, providing temporary shelter during this crisis. This partnership offers immediate relief and a place for those affected to start rebuilding.

To qualify for the program, residents must initially submit a 2025 Emergency Recovery Request to 211LA, a locally based, nonprofit guide to services and information in Los Angeles. For more information, visit the LA County Recovers site.

Community Efforts

Organizations like the LA Tenants Union advocate for tenant protection during this challenging time. They are pushing for rent freezes and eviction moratoriums to provide a safety net for those who lost their homes.

Rental Assistance for Job Loss due to Fires

For those who lost their job because of the fires, there are several financial assistance options:

FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers financial assistance for temporary housing and other disaster-related expenses. Apply through FEMA’s website to receive this help.

There are three ways to apply:



Online at DisasterAssistance.gov . On the FEMA App for mobile devices. Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. (Every day from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST)

State Programs

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) provides Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) to those who lost their jobs or cannot work because of the fires. This program offers financial relief, resources, and eligibility information. To apply, visit this page on the EDD site.

What to Do

To navigate the many challenges of the wildfires, victims should:



Document Losses: Keep detailed records of property damage and employment disruptions. This is the foundation for any assistance applications and is key to filing claims with FEMA or state programs.

Explore Housing Options: Use resources from real estate agencies, hotel partnerships, and community organizations. They should also meet with local community members to find more housing opportunities and pull resources.

Apply for Financial Assistance: Contact FEMA and state programs as soon as possible to submit housing and unemployment assistance claims. Early applications can speed up the process of getting help.

Recovery will be tough for wildfire victims, but many resources and organizations are here to help them find stable housing and financial relief. The resilience of affected communities, combined with the dedication of advocacy groups and government agencies, offers hope during these trying times.