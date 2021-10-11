California’s decades-old offshore oil rigs may need to be decommissioned

Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

California’s offshore oil rigs are decades old, and the industry resists decommissioning them

Amid a week of horror and heartbreak, outrage and demands for greater accountability, many Californians couldn’t help but question all the other oil platforms that have rusted and churned for decades just a few miles offshore.

Experts and environmental advocates say this aging infrastructure will likely spark more disasters in the years ahead — as oil giants face an uncertain future, are reluctant to invest in upgrades and hand off assets to smaller companies.

‘Running out of options’: The fight to protect giant sequoias has gotten experimental

Christy Brigham, chief of resources management and science for the parks, was desperate to save the ancient trees but fearful that traditional firefighting methods might not be enough. She opted to go “experimental.” Brigham made the call to drop a goopy, fire-retardant gel on some of the trees.

“Do we want to try this?” she said. “Or do we want to take our chances that another grove ... of irreplaceable, 2,000-year-old trees” will be incinerated?

Unvaccinated Black and Latino residents have the highest COVID-19 rates, L.A. County says

Los Angeles County on Saturday reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 26,308 since the pandemic began. The county has seen about 1.5 million infections.

Black and Latino residents who remain unvaccinated have Los Angeles County’s highest rate of infections, while unvaccinated white residents have the highest death rates, the public health department said.

— Barabak: Dodgers vs. Giants is more than a game. It’s California’s ultimate divide.

— California will require large retailers to provide gender-neutral toy sections.

— Foraging, gardening, joy — how two Black plant influencers use their platforms

— As drought worsens, California farmers are being paid not to grow crops

— L.A. Affairs: We were living a fairy tale. Until we left the hospital without our baby

— Public health officials are recommending that Carson residents keep doors and windows closed as authorities work to address a foul odor that has plagued the city for nearly a week.

— California will outlaw the sale of new gas-powered lawnmowers, leaf blowers and chainsaws as early as 2024 under a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

— Caged dogs used to be sole source of canine blood supply in California. That’s about to change.

— Driver who tried to run over pedestrians in Hawthorne dies after attack by crowd, officials say.

— Man is fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy near Whittier.

— A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

— The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud.

— McManus: Congress has a chance to take bipartisan action on Facebook. Don’t let it slip away.

— Texas clinics cancel abortions after appeals court reinstates ban.

— ‘No Time to Die’ says goodbye to James Bond, for now. Here’s what worked and what didn’t

— Kim Kardashian looked classy while roasting her family in her ‘SNL’ debut. Here are the five best moments.

— Review: Jennifer Holliday, vulnerable and resplendent, shines at the Wallis.

— Paul McCartney blames John Lennon for Beatles split: ‘We all knew it was the end’

— There are thousands of ways to make money with side hustles. But there are also poorly paid, time-wasting side gigs masquerading as valid options. Don’t want to get sucked into working for an insignificant amount of money? Here are five time-wasting side gigs to avoid.

— Apple plans a big office expansion in the Los Angeles area as it adds employees.

— Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler lead Chargers to 47-42 shootout win over Browns.

— Plaschke: Cody Bellinger goes from hapless to heroic in Dodgers’ Game 2 victory over Giants.

— Hernández: A little Mookie Magic helps the Dodgers slam the door on Giants in Game 2.

— Max Scherzer is working on rediscovering his dominance for Game 3 vs. the Giants

— UCLA coach Chip Kelly needs wins during a difficult stretch to keep his job

— Granderson: What I want Dave Chappelle to understand about the color of queerness

— Op-Ed: Biden brings back Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, in all their glory

— Editorial: How the deal to stop draining Mono Lake can help settle California’s future water wars

Lopez: Up to 1 million gallons of water ... a night? That’s par for some desert golf courses

Doug Thompson couldn’t believe what he’d just been told. His wife, a botanist, was advising a Coachella Valley country club on drought-resistant landscaping, and Thompson, who got to talking with the groundskeeper, asked how much water it takes to irrigate a golf course.

“He proudly said they had just computerized their system, and they were down to 1.2 million gallons a night,”

There are about 120 golf courses in the Coachella Valley, many of them shoulder to shoulder across the desert floor, complete with decorative ponds, fountains and streams. It’s one of the highest concentrations of golf courses in the world.

Patrick Cantlay, far left, walks to the 1st hole with Gary Woodland during the final round of the American Express golf tournament Jan. 24 on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta. (Associated Press)

Today’s newsletter was curated by Seth Liss. Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.