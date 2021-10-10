Man is fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy near Whittier
An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man in an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County near Whittier on Sunday night, officials said.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Obregon Street and Eduardo Avenue, L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said.
The man died at the scene, Navarro-Suarez said. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No more information was available on the events that led to the man’s death.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.
