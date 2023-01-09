Today’s Headlines: Flooding across California

Hello, it’s Monday, Jan. 9, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today.

With more storms set to batter California, Gov. Gavin Newsom seeks urgent federal help. More than 375,000 customers lost power near Sacramento over the weekend. “We expect to see the worst of it still in front of us,” said Newsom.

More on the storms:

Under attack from both Republicans and Democrats, President Biden tours the southern border. Amid record levels of border crossings, Biden on Sunday visited the U.S. border with Mexico, his first trip to the region since he took office two years ago.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy won his dream job at a humiliating and stifling cost. He raised the money. He logged the campaign miles. He walked the halls in a crisp suit with a salesman’s gleam. But this week McCarthy ran headlong into the most perilous challenge of his career.

Why natural gas prices — and bills — are soaring in Southern California. SoCalGas customers are paying sharply higher January bills because wholesale gas prices have jumped. Yet other parts of the U.S. are seeing prices fall.



What you can to do to avoid ‘shockingly high’ gas bills

$7 a dozen? Why California eggs are so expensive and hard to find. Golden State shoppers are shelling out extreme prices for eggs, amid an outbreak of bird flu that has killed millions of hens and left local grocers struggling to stock cartons that comply with California law.

L.A. lets rain flow into the Pacific Ocean. Can we do better? Despite heaps of water pouring into the area, drought-weary Los Angeles won’t be able to save even half of it. The region’s system of engineered waterways is designed to whisk stormwater out to sea — a strategy intended to reduce flooding that nonetheless sacrifices countless precious gallons.

L.A. County shifts lawyer program for poor from Bar Assn. to already busy public defender. Los Angeles County has moved a program providing attorneys to poor criminal defendants from the L.A. County Bar Assn. to the overworked office of the public defender.

California Senate’s new health chair to prioritize mental health and homelessness. State Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman heads the health committee, where she will focus on expanding mental health services and moving homeless people into housing and treatment.

‘Catfish’ cop groomed another teen. Years before the Riverside killings, Austin Lee Edwards groomed, stalked and solicited nude pictures from a teen girl.

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters stormed Brazil’s Congress, high court and presidential palace. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.

40 people killed, dozens injured in bus crash in Senegal. President says two buses collided in the center of the country, and at least 40 people were killed and dozens injured.

Strong quake hits Vanuatu, triggering tsunami warning. The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Sunday. A tsunami warning has been issued for possible hazardous waves in nearby waters.

The Golden Globes are back from the brink. Twenty months after NBC announced that it was pulling the Golden Globe Awards off the air amid controversy, the show long billed as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year” is set to return to the airwaves Tuesday night.

Ready to pay more for streaming? This Warner Bros. Discovery executive thinks so. Gunnar Wiedenfels, the chief financial officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, believes you’re not paying enough for your favorite streaming service.

‘M3GAN’ makes a box office killing; ‘Avatar 2’ becomes biggest global release of 2022. As of Sunday morning, “Avatar: The Way of Water” had amassed an estimated $1.7 billion worldwide, according to the studio. The James Cameron film stands as the seventh-highest-grossing global release of all time.

Bruce’s Beach was a win for reparations. It matters that Black people lost it. Not everyone is happy that the family of Willa and Charles Bruce are selling their beachfront property for $20 million, just months after it was returned, Erika Smith writes.

On this flooded island of homeless people, climate change has never been more real. With storms battering Northern California, the dozens who live in tents on Bannon Island are among the most at risk, Erika Smith and Anita Chabria write.

‘You can’t suppress it:’ Rams center Matt Skura battles shame and anger after his father’s death by suicide, but he hopes talking about it will help others, Bill Plaschke writes.

Players, coaches and parents: Take note. L.A. Times columnist Eric Sondheimer has 27 New Year’s resolutions for covering high school sports.

Well, that’s a wrap. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams saw their season come to an end in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Let’s examine their super collapse.

A minister and trauma psychologist bridges the worlds of spirituality and psychology. It is a tricky maneuver, straddling psychology and religion at a Sunday-morning service at a venerable Black church in South L.A. But Pastor Thema Bryant, who lectures nationally and internationally on diversity, multiculturalism and trauma, is equally at home in both worlds.

Richard Nixon was born Jan. 9, 1913 — 110 years ago today.

Above is the front page of the L.A. Times the morning after he announced his resignation on national television. What a day!

