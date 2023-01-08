Southern California faces new, intense storms this week. Here is a timeline

Southern California is bracing for another round of powerful and potentially destructive storms this week.

Forecast

A powerful storm system is expected to move in starting Sunday night, bringing heavy showers and strong wind that could last through Wednesday, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A flood watch is in effect Monday and Tuesday for many regions of the Southland.

Advertisement

Timeline

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY MORNING

System arrives with heavy rain, chance of thunderstorms and powerful winds.

MONDAY AFTERNOON/TUESDAY MORNING

Even more intense rains. “Impacts include urban and small stream flooding. possible main-stem river flooding & mud and debris flows in and around recent burn areas,” the NWS said in a tweet.

MIDWEEK

Storms will give way to sunny skies.

WEEKEND

Another “more widespread, stronger storm” is predicted to descend on the region next weekend, Munroe said.

Major storm still on track to affect SW CA tonight through Tuesday. Heaviest rain likely Mon afternoon-Tue. Impacts include urban and small stream flooding. possible mainstem river flooding & mud and debris flows in and around recent burn areas. #cawx #LAWeather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/Bn3zWtyXXY — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 8, 2023

Effects

Munroe said this upcoming storm system will bring “at least that much rain, if not more” as the one that rocked California last week, causing flooding and mudslides, toppling trees and knocking out power to homes. Rivers and creeks, already swollen by earlier storms, overflowed their banks.

Wind gusts could top 50 mph in some coastal areas and 70 mph in mountains.