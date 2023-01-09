Letters to the Editor: What you can to do to avoid ‘shockingly high’ gas bills

To the editor: Your article, “Get ready for a massive SoCalGas bill this month, as natural gas prices soar,” warns of “shockingly high” bills as Southern California energy prices soar. It doesn’t have to be that way. Californians can save money on energy bills while also embracing clean energy.

Some of the best ways to lower energy bills are conserving energy and making homes more energy efficient. Small changes such as keeping the house a little cooler in the winter and a little warmer in the summer, turning off more lights and upgrading to efficient electric appliances make a difference.

Demand-response programs administered by Southern California Edison and other utilities even pay you to use less energy at critical times.

So, take advantage of energy saving incentives. Embrace energy efficiency through the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits. Use energy wisely to weather increasing utility rates and promote the cleanest energy.

Steven King, Los Angeles

The writer is a clean energy advocate at Environment California.

To the editor: The soaring price of household gas serves as a stark reminder that fossil fuels are a volatile commodity that we need to move away from.

As climate change brings more severe weather, the energy demand to accommodate increased heating is expected to rise. For the average person, that means that when they need heat the most, it will be the most expensive.

Consumers can find relief from soaring prices by getting off gas. Electricity prices, while also impacted by seasonal supply and demand, are less volatile because they rely on diverse sources, including renewables.

Electrifying our homes not only saves money in the long run, but it is also better for the climate and our health. A new study found that around 20% of childhood asthma in California can be attributed to gas stove use. Getting off gas just makes sense.

Jenn Engstrom, Culver City

The writer is state director of the California Public Interest Research Group.