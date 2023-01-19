Latinx Files: Remembering Walter Ulloa

Walter F. Ulloa, a Mexican American pioneer of U.S. Spanish-language media, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on New Year’s Eve. He was 74 years old.

A native of Brawley, Calif., and graduate of the University of Southern California and Loyola Law School, Ulloa got his start in media in 1976 working for KMEX-TV, Univision’s Los Angeles flagship station that has played an outsize role in the history of Spanish-language media in the United States.

He began by writing daily commentary for Danny Villanueva Jr., the station’s legendary news director and eventual co-founder of Univision. After working in various departments of the station, Ulloa became news director himself.

“His favorite job was the news. That’s what kept him up at night,” Alexandra Seros said of her late husband.

“He just hated the way the news was about the wind all the time, and he wanted to really make it about what was going on in Los Angeles, with Latinos.”

According to Seros, Ulloa was dedicated entirely to his heritage, believing that the Latinx community was undervalued and underserved. Such was his conviction that he put his money where his mouth was. In 1996, he co-founded Entravision Communications.

“He wanted his people to see themselves on screens, to see themselves reflected in the media,” Seros said. “That was very important to him, that they not feel like they’re in the shadows and that they take pride in their own identity.”

The company began with ownership of a local television station in the Coachella Valley. In the decades since its founding, Entravision has expanded to more than 100 television and radio stations across the country, many of them broadcasting in Spanish and located in communities across the American Southwest. Entravision is the largest independent operator of Univision affiliates, impressive given that Univision itself has never been owned by Latinxs. In 2000, Entravision went public and the company has since expanded its portfolio into digital marketing.

“Walter Ulloa was a visionary businessman who took a Spanish-language TV station and built it into a global enterprise,” tweeted Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.) a few days after Uolla’s passing. “His commitment to empowering the Latino community was his guiding star and his passion.”

That passion expanded into the world of art.

“He was supporting [Chicano] artists before there was such a thing as Chicano art,” said Marcelo Gaete, vice president of public and government affairs at Entravision.

I’ll admit that I didn’t know much about Ulloa until after his passing, although interestingly enough I grew up watching an Entravision-owned station— KNVO was constantly on in my family’s house in the Rio Grande Valley. This newsletter, though, is firmly rooted in the belief that our stories are absolutely worth telling. It’s not a new idea; trailblazers like Walter Ulloa have built careers on that principle. And in doing so, they have shown us a viable path forward.

Que en paz descanse.

