Today’s Headlines: Alec Baldwin to be charged in ‘Rust’ shooting

Hello, it’s Friday, Jan. 20, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Alec Baldwin will be charged with manslaughter in the deadly ‘Rust’ shooting. Prosecutors also plan to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who loaded the gun.

The charges represent a dramatic culmination of more than a year of speculation over who, if anyone, would be held accountable for the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a rising star in the film industry.

While Hutchins’ family praised criminal charges against Baldwin and the film’s armorer, the industry was mum.

President Biden arrives in California to survey storm damage. Biden’s visit marks a break in the subtle political tension between the up-and-coming California governor and a president who has yet to publicly announce his plans to run for reelection in 2024.

Former L.A. councilmember pleads guilty in a corruption case. Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty, admitting that he extorted at least $1.5 million in bribes from developers.

For decades, Republicans across the country looked to California for conservative stars and ideas even as the GOP lost its way in the state. Not anymore. Supreme Court says it cannot determine who leaked the draft abortion opinion last year. The leak of the high-profile decision marked one of the biggest breaches in court history.

The Sundance Festival is here. Festival trends are often cyclical. Indie film has long weathered boom-and-bust cycles, and veterans know that festivals — especially Sundance — are places where the excitement of standing ovations and dealmaking can trump common sense.

Why does the elevator keep failing? The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has spent tens of millions on pro-tenant causes. Yet elderly and disabled tenants at one of its buildings have spent more than five years without a fully functioning elevator.

The elevator outages have led residents, many of whom are elderly and infirm, to sleep in the lobby, pay other tenants to carry them to their rooms or remain trapped on the upper floors.

The Treasury Department is taking ‘extraordinary measures’ on debt. The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default has begun with the Treasury Department implementing accounting measures as a stopgap, while frictions between President Biden and House Republicans raise alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis.

Biden and McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) have several months to reach an agreement as the Treasury Department imposes extraordinary measures to keep the government operating until at least June.

CALIFORNIA

Anger flares as California stormwater washes out to sea. About 95% of the water that flowed into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in the first two weeks of January ended up in the Pacific Ocean. Here’s why.

Are L.A.’s parrots getting louder? We investigate. If you’ve been treated to an earful from a local treeful of parrots lately — particularly in the last month or so — you might have wondered: Have they pumped up the volume? And more importantly, why?

California lawmaker joins other blue states in latest attempt to tax rich people. Even in progressive California, passing a new tax on ultra-rich residents is a long shot. But San Jose Assemblymember Alex Lee is trying again, this time flanked by similar efforts in other blue states.

NATION-WORLD

How scientists trained computers to forecast COVID-19 outbreaks weeks ahead. A group of would-be forecasters says it’s got the makings for such a system. Their proposal for building a viral weather report was published this week in the journal Science Advances.

ICE releases thousands of immigrants affected by data breach. ICE says it will not deport any immigrants affected by the dump until they have a chance to raise the issue in immigration court, officials said.

Carbon removal effort not moving fast enough to reach climate goals. Researchers say efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere aren’t being scaled up fast enough and can’t be relied on to meet crucial climate goals.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ leads BAFTA nominations. The visceral World War I German-language drama garnered a field-leading 14 nominations Thursday for the British Academy Film Awards, while genre-bending comedies “The Banshees of Inisherin“ and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” were each nominated in 10 categories.

Review: ‘Beautiful Beings’ balances the brutality and tenderness of teen adolescence. The Icelandic drama positions writer-director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson as one of the more thoughtful chroniclers of the awkward age, even if he never quite knows how to corral his many moods into something wholly resonant.

David Crosby, whose voice soared with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, dies. Crosby helped found two supergroups that broadened and deepened the reach of rock music and came to symbolize the Woodstock generation’s exuberance and excesses. He was 81.

BUSINESS

Lots of Californians are leaving the workforce. The reason: Lack of child-care options. Nearly three years after the pandemic began, parents are still feeling a financial squeeze because of child care.

With energy prices soaring, Californians with past-due utility bills are getting some relief. California gas and electric utilities are using $650 million in government aid to erase customers’ overdue bills racked up during the pandemic.

OPINION

Under Kevin McCarthy, disturbing characters like Marjorie Taylor Greene run the House. The lower chamber of Congress no longer has a leader. Instead, it has one unmoored individual handing out committee assignments to even wilder fringe figures, writes Jackie Calmes.

Are charges excessive for Alec Baldwin in Halyna Hutchins’ death? He doesn’t deserve special treatment because he’s a famous actor. But he also shouldn’t be charged in a misguided pursuit of ‘justice,’ argues Nicholas Goldberg.

Los Angeles quietly rolls out curbside composting. Maybe too quietly. Los Angeles announced on a city holiday that the long-awaited curbside composting program was available citywide. The Times editorial board asks: Did anyone notice?

SPORTS

From Nigeria to UCLA, Adem Bona’s next step could be the NBA. He didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13, but his positive attitude and strong performance on the court have made him a rising star.

LAFC announces renaming of Banc of California Stadium to BMO Stadium. LAFC’s home has a new name with Montreal-based bank BMO replacing Banc of California as the stadium’s title sponsor, the team announced Thursday.

YOUR WEEKEND

Plan a trip to Elvis’ hideaway at Modernism Week in Palm Springs. The annual event returns to the California desert next month, highlighted by rare home tours, day trips to Joshua Tree, poolside parties and more.

How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to vintage scouts the Linda Lindas. On their ideal Sunday, the all-girl punk band would go vintage shopping, drink bubble tea, visit a Pasadena bookstore and attend a Sleater-Kinney show.

WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

You need help: You fat-shamed your beautiful girlfriend. A reader wrote into a publication called Autostraddle grappling with his girlfriend’s weight gain. You’ll want to read the editor’s response.

Has the lottery played us? Chris Hayes speaks with author Jonathan Cohen about the history of lotteries, why he says state-run ones should be abolished and more. Listen to the podcast or read the transcript here.

Inside Elon Musk’s “extremely hardcore” Twitter. Twitter’s staff spent years trying to protect the social media site against impulsive billionaires who wanted to use the reach of its platform for their own ends, and then one made himself the CEO, the Verge reports.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

The front page of the July 21, 1969, edition of the Los Angeles Times boldly announces “WALK ON MOON.” (Los Angeles Times)

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, was born this day in 1930. Aldrin is barely mentioned on the front page of the paper announcing man’s first walk on the moon.

That may not have bothered him. The former astronaut struggled with fame after landing back on earth, according to a 2001 L.A. Times feature story by Susan Vaughn. “Aldrin learned what few men do: the pilgrimage within, where self-knowledge and true success lie, is more difficult than the 240,000-mile journey to the moon,” Vaughn wrote.

Years earlier, another L.A. Times profile by Christopher Woodyard had pointed out Aldrin’s many sojourns into public life, from speaking events to advertising spots.

From time to time, Aldrin makes the news for his strong reactions to conspiracy theorists claiming the moon landing was staged.

We appreciate that you took the time to read Today’s Headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to drop us a note at headlines@latimes.com.