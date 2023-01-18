The Times podcast: How the California GOP lost its national sway
For decades, Republicans across the country looked to California for conservative stars and ideas even as the GOP lost its way in the state. Not anymore.
Today, we talk about how how Kevin McCarthy’s tortuous path to become speaker of the House was yet another loud death rattle for the California GOP. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times politics columnist Mark Z. Barabak
