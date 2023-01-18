The Times podcast: How the California GOP lost its national sway

For decades, Republicans across the country looked to California for conservative stars and ideas even as the GOP lost its way in the state. Not anymore.

Advertisement

Today, we talk about how how Kevin McCarthy’s tortuous path to become speaker of the House was yet another loud death rattle for the California GOP. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times politics columnist Mark Z. Barabak

More reading:

Column: Kevin McCarthy ‘won’ the House speakership. Now the country will pay the price

Listen to “The Battle of 187”

Today’s GOP could snub even Reagan