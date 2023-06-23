Today’s Headlines: California attorneys must report misconduct by their peers in major reform

Hello, it’s Friday, June 23, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

In major reform, California attorneys must report misconduct by their peers

Attorneys in California will be required to report misconduct by their peers starting Aug. 1, in yet another major reform to emerge from the Tom Girardi scandal.

The state Supreme Court announced the new rule Thursday. It obligates attorneys to notify the State Bar if they have “credible evidence that another lawyer has committed a criminal act or has engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit” or other wrongdoing that “raises a substantial question as to that lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness.”

Advertisement

Those who do not comply face penalties of up to a three-year suspension of their law licenses.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Five aboard Titanic tourist sub are dead after ‘catastrophic implosion’

All five passengers aboard a submersible that vanished while on a dive to explore the Titanic wreck site have died, officials said after underwater robots discovered seafloor debris from the sub that was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion.”

A robot from the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic discovered several major pieces of the 21-foot sub, the Titan, in a debris field about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John W. Mauger said at a news conference.

L.A. city attorney tries to weaken public records law

Prompted by the release of information about thousands of Los Angeles police officers that activists posted to a public online database, City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto is trying to convince California lawmakers to weaken the state’s public records law.

Although Feldstein Soto describes her proposal as a minor tweak to the California Public Records Act, civil rights advocates say it would severely diminish the power of the bedrock state law that allows access to information held by local governments and state agencies.

Many California residents are considering leaving the state

With its unmatched natural splendor and cultural attractions, California is a beacon that attracts people from around the world who put down roots and call it home.

About 70% of residents said they are happy living here, a new statewide poll shows, crediting the state’s diversity, economic opportunities and an enjoyable lifestyle as reasons to stick around.

Yet large swaths of residents are also considering packing up and leaving. Many also believe that the state is headed in the wrong direction, and are anxious about the direction of the economy and their ability to pay their bills.

Kayaking along the L.A. River is not for the faint of heart

A decade ago, the city touted a $1-billion plan to turn a stretch of the Los Angeles River into something resembling its natural state. Yet today there are few visible signs of an urban oasis blossoming from the muck.

Progress has been muddled by the overlapping jurisdictions of agencies including the cities of Los Angeles, Glendale and Burbank; Los Angeles County; the Army Corps of Engineers; the state Department of Fish and Wildlife; the state Department of Toxic Substances Control; and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Read more: “Once a junkyard, this L.A. garden is a healing ‘altar’ for survivors of violent crime” “For us, the garden is a physical manifestation of peace,” says Oya Sherrills of the Survivors Healing Garden in Watts. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

CALIFORNIA

Eagle Rock’s ‘Pillarhenge’ will finally disappear. In its place, a giant boat? Over the last 15 years, a set of pillars dubbed “Pillarhenge” has become a symbol of confusion and inefficiency in L.A.’s quest to build housing. Now, it’s finally being developed.

Los Angeles County avoids contempt hearing over jail conditions: Federal judge approves a settlement. A U.S. district judge has approved a settlement agreement under which local leaders are promising to make broad changes to improve jail conditions.

More overdose cases in L.A. juvenile halls amid vows to crack down on contraband. Less than two months after a teenager fatally overdosed inside an L.A. County juvenile hall, four detainees suffered apparent overdoses in the span of a few days.

Dozens of UC San Diego graduate students face possible discipline after a May 5 protest. UCSD accuses a large group of protesters of assault on the chancellor during an event, a claim disputed by the protesters.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

Wilson the dog helped find 4 children in the Colombian Amazon. Now searchers are looking for him. It has been a month since Wilson got lost in the rainforest, and its hard to know if the 2-year-old canine is still alive. The Colombian military vowed not to leave the remote area until soldiers return home with the star pup.

This woman is the front-runner to be Mexico’s next president. Claudia Sheinbaum, who would be the first woman to hold the job, has cast her candidacy as a victory for feminism. “Mexico is no longer written with the M of machismo,” she told tens of thousands of supporters gathered in the capital this month. “But rather M for mother, for mujer” — woman.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

The Oscars are changing the rules for best picture. Here’s what it could mean. Although the expanded theatrical requirement should be a relatively easy lift for the deep-pocketed streamers, it could end up being more onerous for smaller independent and international films that now will need to fight for extra space in a shrinking art-house landscape.

Commentary: What it feels like to have your history-making play canceled during the Taper’s closure. Larissa Fasthorse’s play was going to be the first by a Native American playwright on that stage and the last play of a historic all-female/gender nonbinary season. “This cancellation is part of a legacy that constantly reasserts that we have no power here,” she wrote.

Scripted TV permits in L.A. drop to zero nearly two months after writers’ strike began. With no end in sight for the writers’ strike, local scripted television production has ground to a halt, a blow to the region’s local economy.

Commentary: As the search for the Titan submersible went on, social media laughed. “Gleeful” best describes the tenor of many posts — which include making fun of the video game controller used to pilot the Titan, laughing at the billionaires inside the submersible, jokes about the effects of lack of oxygen on the human psyche or substituting fart sounds for the knocking sounds that rescuers apparently heard underwater.

BUSINESS

San Francisco’s fire chief is fed up with robotaxis that mess with her firetrucks. And L.A. is next. The robotaxi industry is being allowed to move too fast and break things, officials say, putting more robotaxis on public streets even as they prove inept at dealing with firetrucks, ambulances and police cars.

The U.S. approves its first lab-grown meat — chicken made by two California companies. The move launches a new era of meat production aimed at eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste.

Snctm sex club founder is banned after naming Hunter Biden as a former member. With a carefully curated guest list and membership fees of up to $75,000 a year, Snctm became the free-love private playground of Hollywood actors, rock stars, chief executives, city officials and run-of-the-mill millionaires. Now, it has banned its founder.

SPORTS

Column: Bill Plaschke recalls his most memorable moments inside the 100-year-old L.A. Coliseum. Since joining the Times 36 years ago, Plaschke has been lucky to witness some human moments from the monument. The end zone hot tub was one of them. Here’s the rest of his top 10.

Column: Shohei Ohtani won’t tip his hand, but the Dodgers aren’t afraid to say they’re fans. The Dodgers’ admiration of Ohtani is obvious. What’s unknown is whether the feelings are mutual. Ohtani won’t say. The Dodgers will find out during the winter.

Mexico joins the effort to locate retired boxers owed California pensions. The California State Athletic Commission, which administers the pension plan, said it estimates that at least a quarter of the 200 boxers currently owed benefits had a last known address in Mexico.

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

OPINION

Opinion: Newsom should solve two problems at once: Close prisons and cut spending. “By seizing the chance to close more California prisons, we can forge a transformative path that not only tackles the history of harmful prison expansion but also directs resources toward meeting the long-neglected needs of many communities,” Brian Kaneda writes.

Editorial: The Save Our Gas Stoves Act? That’s GOP pro-fossil-fuel foolishness. Republicans are trying to turn what should be a sober, science-based discussion about kitchen appliances into another wedge issue — or as Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio put it earlier this year, “God. Guns. Gas stoves.”

YOUR WEEKEND

Lionel Boyce at Randy’s Donuts during a food crawl in Los Angeles. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Lionel Boyce of ‘The Bear’ shares his favorite local restaurants on an Inglewood food crawl. The Serving Spoon is Boyce’s first stop on a restaurant crawl of Inglewood, highlighting his favorite hometown haunts. “I used to come here with my dad,” Boyce says in between bites of French toast. “This place always delivers. L.A. is so big and there’s not a lot of places where you have that like small, hometown feeling of knowing people at a place.”

‘Friends’ immersive experience is there for you this weekend. You can explore set recreations of Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen and Central Perk. Better yet, wrangle your friends and bring them along to re-create some of your favorite moments from the series. The experience opens today at the Lakewood Center.

The sun is out and grilling season is here. This is how we do it in L.A. Grilling is a feature of almost every culinary culture, and it’s all reflected in L.A.’s interlocking communities. Filipino skewers. Japanese yakitori. Middle Eastern kebab. Argentine and Chilean asados. Thai satays. And of course, Korean barbecue. All contribute to the great cacophony of how we cook with fire in Los Angeles.

WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

New name, new movie deal? Self-discovery brings big changes for Baltimore’s longest-living Jane Doe. It has been one year since the Baltimore woman, who was missing child No. 1201298, found her identity. “People just think that the milk carton kids, that every single child that goes missing, is deceased,” she says. “Not all missing children are dead.” Baltimore Banner

LOL: Santa Cruzan is crowned world’s official greatest laugher. Carla H. Brown, a self-professed “recovering serious person,” is the planet’s best at conjuring laughter when there’s nothing specific to laugh at. She leads an online Santa Cruz group of 1,000 aiming to tap into laughter’s documented health benefits. Lookout Santa Cruz

I Let ChatGPT Plan My Vacation—Here’s What It Got Right and Oh-So Wrong. When it comes to travel recommendations, writer Ashlea Halpern says ChatGPT’s lack of specificity and factual errors can be exhausting. “Will its ability to provide helpful trip-planning services improve exponentially in the years to come? No doubt. But for now, nothing beats good old-fashioned, human-powered research.” Condé Nast Traveler

FROM THE ARCHIVES

On June 23, 2017, the tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi debuted in downtown Los Angeles.

At 1,100 feet, Wilshire Grand Center is hard to miss. With a sweeping sail of a roofline, it stands out by day among the flat tops of its tall rivals and is illuminated at night with an enveloping expanse of ever-changing colored lights.

We appreciate that you took the time to read Today’s Headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to drop us a note at headlines@latimes.com.

