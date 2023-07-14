Today’s Headlines: Actors union SAG-AFTRA votes to strike

SAG-AFTRA member Christine Robert pickets in solidarity with striking WGA workers outside the offices of Netflix.

The Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA votes to strike. SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors on Thursday voted unanimously to approve a strike action by tens of thousands of Hollywood actors, widening the scope of labor unrest in an entertainment industry that is already facing numerous headwinds.

Actors — similar to screenwriters already on picket lines — have been battling studios for a pact that would deliver far better pay and residuals from streaming and address other issues, including the use of artificial intelligence, that have been roiling the entertainment landscape.



A third bus of migrants arrives in L.A. from Texas. A bus carrying 35 migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, the third in a series launched by Gov. Greg Abbott and sent to California.

Arriving downtown after a 30-hour journey, the migrants were met by paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department and representatives from aid groups.

California heat wave is life-threatening for homeless people and farmworkers. With several days of intense high temperatures expected across much of California, experts and officials warned residents to protect themselves by staying cool and hydrated against the dangers of extreme heat, including dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

But for some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, those without homes or air conditioning or those who have no choice but to work outdoors, finding relief is not always possible.

In Finland, Biden shows how his approach is different from Trump’s. In the same room where former President Trump praised Vladimir Putin five years ago, President Biden celebrated the expansion of the alliance that has helped stall Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ceremony in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, marked the Nordic country’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the end of seven decades of military nonalignment and the expansion of the defense bloc’s eastern boundaries to Finland’s 800-mile border with Russia.

Latinos turn to the veneration of unofficial saints. Devotion to unsanctioned Catholic folk saints, specifically to Santa Muerte, has been dubbed “the fastest-growing new religious movement in the Americas” as Catholicism continues to lose more Latinos than any other religious group.

While Catholicism remains the largest faith among Latino adults, those who feel estranged from Catholic church traditions are turning to unofficial saints, seeking healing from racism, sexual violence and poverty.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Sea lions flop into the water near Diablo Canyon, stirred by the sound and sight of our boat. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

We toured California’s last nuclear power plant. Take a look inside. Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing to keep Diablo Canyon open past its 2025 shutdown deadline.

CALIFORNIA

Two were arrested on suspicion of trying to burglarize homes after the Rolling Hills Estates landslide. Authorities attempted to surround the two suspects, who then tried to escape into the landslide area — which has remained closed to the public amid concerns about its stability.

A routine drive home reminds me: Nothing about the homelessness crisis is simple. L.A. has a multitude of vacant lots that might be used as temporary, secure places to get people off the streets. Simple enough, right?

California Democrats reverse course after killing a bill to stiffen penalties for child sex trafficking. A key panel passed the bill two days after killing it, reviving what had been a bipartisan effort to crack down on people who repeatedly traffic children.

Fast-food workers rally as California lawmakers hold a controversial franchise liability bill. The push by organized labor to have California lawmakers enact first-in-the-nation standards for fast-food workers has stretched into a yearslong battle.

NATION-WORLD

The FDA approves the first over-the-counter birth control pill. U.S. officials approve the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teens to contraception.

Is Mexico City getting too cool for its own good? I returned to find out. Mexico City’s popularity among digital nomads prompts a return by a former resident, who asks: Could it really be gentrifying?



The House is in chaos again, but it’s just another week for Kevin McCarthy. Speaker Kevin McCarthy is once again struggling to appease the same people who nearly denied him the job just six months ago.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

Why was the internet obsessed with McDonald’s mascot Grimace — and his shake? It all started with what appeared to be a simple promotion in June to celebrate the 52nd birthday of the Ronald McDonald gang’s furry purple member: a purple milkshake (available for a limited time, natch).

The choir that saved one man’s life. The journalist best known for “Pitch Perfect” was “in a dark place.” His shrink said to “seek joy.” So he joined L.A.’s Angel City Chorale and never looked back.

James Marsden’s surprise Emmy nod took him from ‘wanting to throw up to pure elation.’ We don’t have to feel sorry for “the other guy” from “The Notebook” any longer. James Marsden can now boast that he’s scored an Emmy nomination for playing himself!

BUSINESS

Disney extends CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026, delaying retirement again. The move is an acknowledgment that the timeline Disney initially set for its turnaround had proved unrealistic.

A man named by Tucker Carlson in a conspiracy theory sues Fox News for defamation. Ray Epps was repeatedly described by then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a federal agent who helped instigate the insurrection on the Capitol that attempted to stop the certification of the election of President Biden.

Is your closet a secret goldmine? The resale business is hot and changing the way people shop. Peer-to-peer digital resale platforms have been around for decades but have reached new levels of popularity since the pandemic, and their ubiquity is changing the way consumers shop and think about fashion.

SPORTS

LeBron James will return for 21st NBA season. The Lakers star won’t be retiring from the NBA — at least not now.

Build your dream U.S. Women’s National Team. Ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, The Times picked its all-time USWNT squad. How does your roster compare?

OPINION

Opinion: I worked with Leslie Van Houten when she was in prison. I’m glad she’s been paroled. “Leslie committed a horrific crime that I don’t excuse. But I also believe we are all capable of more than most of us are willing to admit, even to ourselves. Leslie is a good person who did a bad thing,” Angela Cardinale writes.

Opinion: What can make a difference between life and death during a heat wave. Weather forecasts have gotten quite good over the years, but their temperatures aren’t always spot on — and the result when they underplay extremes can be lethal.

Editorial: Climate change is roasting L.A. The city can save lives by requiring A/C in rentals. This could do more than almost any other action to save lives and protect residents from extreme heat, as more than 60% of Angelenos live in rental units.

YOUR WEEKEND

Diana Bullert from Manitoba, Canada, pauses while touring the lavender grove at the 123 Farm Lavender Festival. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Listen up, lavender lovers: The Lavender Festival is in full bloom. The Lavender Festival at 123 Farm in California’s Cherry Valley is open 5 to 10 p.m. every day except Tuesdays through July 23. Just 85 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, you can admire more than 20 acres of lavender fields.

The L.A. Times and Radio Korea are hosting a karaoke contest. Here’s how you can compete. This Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., the L.A. Times and Radio Korea will co-host a street karaoke competition in Koreatown Plaza. It’s the first time that a Radio Korea street karaoke event will be a competition, and the prizes are no joke!

WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

Four Ways to Make Grief More Bearable. As difficult as things can seem early on after the loss of a loved one, you can be happy again. Here are four ways to make grief more bearable early on, and to allow more pronounced growth down the line. The Atlantic

Louisiana’s anti-porn law is having a very bad, very unexpected effect. Last month, a coalition made up of people who make adult entertainment and people who simply enjoy it filed a federal lawsuit to block a Louisiana anti-porn law that requires users to verify their ages through government-issued IDs. Among them is a 38-year-old military wife who is standing up for her constitutional right to watch porn while her husband is away (and when he’s not too). Slate

Here’s Why Bali Plans to Start Charging a Tourist Tax. Bali is tired of being plagued by nuisance foreigners. As a result, the Indonesian province plans to charge all international tourists a tax — about $10 per person — starting from next year, with the money to be used to preserve the province’s culture and environment. TIME

My high-tech bird feeder made me wonder: Do birds have a right to privacy? The Bird Buddy uses artificial intelligence to identify my backyard birds and an app to share them online. Does that make me a villain? It’s complicated. Los Angeles Times

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Hank Aaron holds the ball he hit for his 715th career home run in 1974, breaking Babe Ruth’s hallowed record. (Bob Daugherty / Associated Press)

On July 14, 1968, American baseball great Hank Aaron hit his 500th career home run, becoming the first Atlanta Braves player to reach that milestone.

Six years later, he surpassed that record, hitting his 715th home run to break Babe Ruth’s record.



At the 1974 game, The Times was there to witness one of the biggest moments of Aaron’s career. For the baseball legend, the feat felt like “peace at last.”

