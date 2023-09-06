Today’s Headlines: California pharmacies are making mistakes and fighting to keep them secret

California pharmacies, including those owned by big chains, make an estimated 5 million errors a year — but they’re not required to report them to state regulators.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

California pharmacies are making millions of mistakes. They’re fighting to keep that secret. As many as 9,000 Americans die each year after receiving the wrong prescription drugs or doses. Pharmacies are fighting a bill to shed light on the problem.

Most of the mistakes that California officials have discovered, according to citations issued by the Board of Pharmacy and reviewed by The Times, occurred at chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens.



Picking up a prescription? 6 tips to avoid dangerous pharmacy errors

Ex-Proud Boys national leader was sentenced to 22 years in Jan. 6 attack. Former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced 22 years in prison Tuesday for a failed plot to keep former President Trump in power after the 2020 election.

Tarrio, 39, of Miami is the final Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in the attack to receive his punishment. Three fellow Proud Boys members found guilty by a Washington jury of the rarely used sedition charge were sentenced last week to prison terms ranging from 15 to 18 years.

Trump’s on track to sweep California’s delegates in presidential race, poll shows. Trump dominates his rivals so heavily that he’s on track to win all of California’s delegates for next year’s Republican convention — a haul that would give him a major chunk of the votes needed to secure his third presidential nomination.

The finding from a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times highlights a turnabout from earlier this year. In February, Trump faced a serious challenge from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among California Republicans.

Muddy misery at Burning Man? Not quite, campers say.

The rain — a couple of months’ worth for the northwestern Nevada desert — led festival organizers to close the gates in and out of Black Rock City. “Burners” were instructed to shelter in place and conserve food, water and fuel, spurring stories of stranded revelers, celebrity escapes and rampant social media rumors.

“The headlines got it all wrong,” said Michael Conti. “It was a beautiful experience of everybody coming together in the face of serious danger and adversity.”

The downtown L.A. skyline is just visible through the morning haze as seen from the top of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Photos: How do they keep SoFi Stadium looking so shiny? A look at what it takes for workers and engineers to keep SoFi Stadium looking shiny and new.

L.A. was ready for Tropical Storm Hilary. That preparedness proved to be lifesaving. Days of preparedness ahead of Hilary appear to have paid off in L.A. No traffic fatalities were reported on city streets despite the record rain.

California lawmakers put funding for ADUs in flux. What you need to know. The state Legislature is poised to take back half of the $50 million it provided in July for ADU financing. But a grant program that helps Californians build ADUs will still get funds.

Think you’re ready to surf in SoCal? Here’s how to avoid angering the lineup. It can get rough and tumble on the waves as more and more surfers crowd SoCal beaches. Before paddling out, learn etiquette tips every surfer should know.

Will Tropical Storm Hilary’s record-smashing rain lead to a wildflower bloom? The summer’s historic rainfall may fuel desert wildflowers in the fall. But don’t expect to see the same flowers as a spring superbloom.

Mexico’s peso is soaring. That’s bad news for people who rely on dollars sent from the U.S. The peso’s emergence as one of the world’s mightiest currencies has prompted boasts from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But there has been no celebration among the millions of Mexicans who rely on remittances.

This Indian family tried to immigrate to the U.S. legally. They ended up separated and in legal limbo. The Singhs are just one family making their way through the labyrinthine U.S. immigration process. But their experience shows that not even higher education, wealth and investments in the U.S. may make a difference when it comes to navigating a system that for many has become a bureaucratic black hole.

Aaron Paul says he doesn’t get paid for ‘Breaking Bad’ streaming on Netflix and wants streamers to ‘pony up.’ “I don’t get a piece from Netflix on ‘Breaking Bad’ to be totally honest,” the Emmy-winning actor told “Entertainment Tonight Canada” last week. “And that’s insane to me.”

Warner Bros. Discovery says strikes could cut profits by as much as $500 million. Warner Bros. Discovery is starting to tabulate its strike pain. The company has been among those hardest hit by the labor actions.

Robert Klane, the screenwriter behind “Weekend at Bernie’s,” has died. The writer passed away from kidney failure on Aug. 29 at his home in Woodland Hills, his son Jon Klane confirmed. He was 81.

These film school grads ditched studio jobs for YouTube and TikTok. How’s that going? TikTok, YouTube and other social media platforms have democratized who gets to be an entertainer. So why do some web creators still go the old-school route and attend film or acting school?

How to banish the bad energy from your workday, according to an astrologer. Van Nuys-based astrologer and spiritual consultant Gogo Akopyan promises to tell you about your past, present and future. But first: coffee, stirred clockwise, with intention.

OK Zoomer: How Millennial NFL quarterbacks can connect with their Gen Z teammates. To connect younger players, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck learned to communicate via Snapchat, even creating a group chat where his teammates could work on stubborn math problems his daughter got in junior high.

Column: Julio Urías simply cannot be allowed to pitch again for the Dodgers. For Julio Urías, domestic violence accusations are no longer a blip, a stumble, a lapse. For the Dodgers’ most popular player, domestic violence accusations are now a pattern, Bill Plaschke writes.



Here’s what comes next for Urías and the Dodgers after his arrest.

Who’s your favorite NFL mascot? Our guide to seeing them at every stadium. Here’s a handy guide that will introduce you to every NFL mascot and help you plan a trip to each of their home stadiums (as well as the stadiums of the four teams with no mascot).

How home insurers are trying to bully California politicians into a disastrous bailout. Insurers pulled out amid wildfire losses. Now they’re reportedly seeking a giveaway from the Legislature, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

Joe Biden’s age poses a big issue he can’t get around. Politically, the basic problem for Biden is that, while Americans don’t necessarily know a lot about the finer points of public policy, they do know what an oldster, already well-past life expectancy, looks like when age starts to take its toll.

12 glorious spots to take in the crisp 70-degree air on a Central Coast road trip. Has it been hot enough for you? The closest refuge for Southern Californians to find relief for a few days is the brisk Central Coast of California. And the closer you can get to the ocean there, the chillier it gets.

On this day 26 years ago, Britain buried its beloved Diana, Princess of Wales, with the same splendor and controversy in which she lived. (Alastair Grant / Associated Press)

On Sept. 6, 1997, Britain buried its beloved Diana, Princess of Wales, with the same splendor and controversy in which she lived.

As The Times reported, more than a million people jammed the streets of central London to bid a hushed farewell to the 36-year-old beauty.

A gigantic global television audience shared Britain’s grief as Diana’s two young sons followed her — 15-year-old Prince William with his head bowed — for the last time through sun-bathed London streets. Later, after a somber funeral service that echoed through Gothic Westminster Abbey, hundreds of thousands more lined highways and country lanes to wave farewell as Diana went home to her family’s country estate.

