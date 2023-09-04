Photos: How do they keep SoFi Stadium looking so shiny?

SoFi Stadium was built with translucent panels designed to produce light. The panels have a frit pattern, which helps shelter fans from the sun.

The roof has 302 panels, ieach measuring 60-by-60 feet. The panels are coated with ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), a fluorine-based plastic that provides a relatively maintenance-free canopy.

Professional window washers mop up deadspots on SoFi Stadium’s roof — places where water hasn’t drained allowing pockets of dirt to build up. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Rain along with marine-layer moisture help clean dirt, soot and other natural droppings from the panels, but yearly maintenance is still required — with most of the work taking place from July to August.

In addition to the panels, SoFi Stadium uses 46 mechanized vents to help cool the building.

ETFE has been a popular material used in stadiums across Europe and Asia. BMO Stadium in Exposition Park also utilizes this material.

From top, LED lights on top of SoFi Stadium spell out different messages. Professional window washers are used to clean up the deadspots — places where water hasn’t fully drained allowing pockets of dirt to build up. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Engineers make daily inspections to ensure the canopy is free of debris and birds.

The roof at SoFi Stadium is made of 75,000 square meters of a fluoropolymer film and its design allows it to be cleaned by the rain. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

