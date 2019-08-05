Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man who sent pipe bombs to Trump critics, sentenced to 20 years

Cesar Sayoc
Cesar Sayoc created a two-week crisis by mailing 16 packages of inoperative pipe bombs packed with fireworks powder and shards of glass to 13 famous Democrats and CNN.
(HO / AFP/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Aug. 5, 2019
12:59 PM
NEW YORK — 

A Florida amateur body builder who admitted sending inoperative pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff sentenced Cesar Sayoc after he pleaded guilty to explosives charges for mailing 16 pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.

The one-time stripper and pizza delivery man from Aventura, Florida, apologized to his victims, saying he is “so very sorry for what I did.”

Sayoc says he never intended for the explosives to work when he mailed them to Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, actor Robert De Niro and several members of Congress.

Associated Press
