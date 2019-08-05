Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22 as another victim dies

A couple embrace at the makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 5, 2019
9:06 AM
Two more victims of the El Paso shooting died at Del Sol Medical Center on Monday, bringing the death toll from the attack to 22, according to hospital officials. More than two dozen other people were wounded.

The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

The attack in Dayton left nine people killed and others wounded.

Associated Press
