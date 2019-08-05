El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22 as another victim dies

Two more victims of the El Paso shooting died at Del Sol Medical Center on Monday, bringing the death toll from the attack to 22, according to hospital officials. More than two dozen other people were wounded.

The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

The attack in Dayton left nine people killed and others wounded.