Hong Kong airport cancels all remaining flights Monday due to protest

Hong Kong’s airport, one of the world’s busiest, has canceled all remaining flights for the day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters crowded into the main terminal.

Hong Kong International Airport said in a statement Monday afternoon that the demonstration “seriously disrupted” airport operations. It said all check-in services for departing flights had been suspended.

It said only those flights that have already completed the check-in process will move ahead.

Hong Kong has experienced more than two months of mass protests calling for democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

The protest movement’s demands also include the resignation of the Chinese territory’s leader and an election for her successor.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to China in 1997 under the “one country, two systems” principle.

