Portland tries to ‘keep weird’ as another far-right vs. anti-fascist faceoff unfolds

As Portland girded Saturday for dueling far-right and anti-fascist rallies that some worry could turn violent, protesters of a different stripe were donning “poop emoji” costumes.

Members of the group Popular Mobilization, or Pop Mob, were headed downtown dressed as animals, a dinosaur and a giant banana. Jugglers and a brass band will join the fray.

The get-ups appeared in the spirit of “Keep Portland Weird,” the unofficial slogan of this quirky city of food carts, artisan doughnuts and naked bicycle rides. But Pop Mob’s organizer described the approach as a deliberate strategy to combat white supremacists without the violence employed by the black-clad, masked counterprotesters of the group known as antifa.

Effie Baum said that Pop Mob aimed to thwart hatemongers’ creation of memes, such as a viral video showing a member of the “western chauvinist” Proud Boys punching an antifa protester in Portland last year. “A lot of their toxic masculinity and macho posturing can be combated by laughing at them and humiliating them,” Baum said.

The offbeat tactic, refined from years of experience with extremists targeting Portland, accompanies a broader effort this week by community leaders to maintain the progressive city’s brand. On Wednesday in a downtown square, Mayor Ted Wheeler convened politicians, law enforcement officials, educators and business and religious leaders who endorsed inclusive values and denounced the prospect of violence.

Portland police are serious, however, about preventing the sort of brawls that have grown out of past appearances of groups including the Proud Boys, which is deemed a hate organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The groups expected Saturday are similar to those that gathered two years ago in Charlottesville, Va., for a white nationalist rally that turned deadly.

President Trump said in a tweet Saturday that “Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the mayor will be able to properly do his job.” The tweet began with Trump saying, “Major consideration is being given to naming antifa an ‘organization of terror.’”

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

Trump initially tweeted July 27 that he was considering naming antifa groups a terrorist organization. The tweet came after U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) introduced a resolution calling for the terrorist designation, citing a June 29 Portland antifa assault on Andy Ngo, a conservative journalist. Wheeler said Wednesday that he expected arrests to be made in connection with that assault.

Portland police weren’t sure which groups would show up Saturday, but they were deploying their entire force of almost 1,000, backed by FBI agents and an undisclosed number of officers from around the state. They began early Saturday morning closing some downtown streets and a bridge across the Willamette River. On Friday, workers had erected half a mile of concrete barricades for crowd control along the waterfront.

“We’ve prepared for the worst,” said Lt. Tina Jones, spokeswoman for the Portland Police Bureau, which has been criticized for appearing to favor the right-wing Patriot Prayer organization. “We will be criticized for what we do and what happens, no matter the outcome.”

In an interview Thursday, Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs said that his group was holding its End Domestic Terrorism rally in Portland to expose Rose City antifa members as criminals. “We will continue to come back until they start dealing with antifa as domestic terrorists,” said Biggs, 35, a Florida man and former staffer for the Infowars right-wing conspiracist website.

Biggs said that he aimed to take punches on Saturday, not throw them. “I want them to be violent, and I’m just going to sit there and take it, and everyone’s going to see who antifa really is,” he said.

During the past week, Portland police arrested six people, including Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, in connection with a May 1 fight between far-right extremists and anti-fascists. A right-wing group called the Oath Keepers said it would not participate Saturday because organizers had not done enough to discourage white supremacists from showing up.

Randy Blazak, a Portland-based expert on far-right extremism, said that antifa violence ends up reinforcing the narrative of white supremacists, who come to Portland partly because the city’s population is predominantly white. “It fits the larger narrative that these white nationalists aren’t going up against oppressed minorities, they’re going up against entitled white middle-class young people who are oppressing their 1st Amendment rights.”

Pop Mob’s tactic of mocking extremists could be effective, Blazak said, or just avoiding the protests and showing support for immigrants, people of color and others targeted in the current political and cultural environment.