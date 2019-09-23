Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Trial begins for ex-Dallas cop who shot neighbor in his home

Fired Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, right, arrives for jury selection last month in her trial regarding the shooting death of an unarmed black man.
(Tom Fox / Dallas Morning News)
By Associated Press
Sep. 23, 2019
7:58 AM
DALLAS — 

Opening statements are set to begin in the murder trial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in his Dallas apartment

Amber Guyger is expected in a Dallas court Monday morning, where she will stand trial for the killing of 26-year-old Botham Jean last year.

The case has attracted intense national scrutiny for its strange circumstances and as one in a chain of shootings of black men by white police officers. Guyger was fired after Jean’s death.

Lawyers for Guyger are likely to argue she fired in self-defense based on the mistaken belief that she was in her own apartment and Jean was a burglar.

A jury will decide whether 31-year-old Guyger committed murder, a lesser offense such as manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, or no crime at all.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
