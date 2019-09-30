Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Juul stops funding San Francisco vaping measure

Juul vaping supplies
Juul vaping supplies on display at a store in New York in 2018.
(Richard B. Levine / Sipa USA)
By Associated Press
Sep. 30, 2019
9:39 PM
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Juul Labs says it will stop supporting a ballot measure to overturn an anti-vaping law in San Francisco, effectively killing the campaign.

The San Francisco-based vape products company announced Monday that it will stop funding Proposition C after donating nearly $19 million.

San Francisco passed a measure in June suspending the sale of e-cigarettes. Proposition C would permit sales to adults.

Although the measure remains on November’s ballot, the Yes on Proposition C campaign says it won’t be continuing its support efforts.

Juul says its decision was part of a companywide review from newly appointed Chief Executive K.C. Crosthwaite. It came as the company is under investigation into concerns about its advertising.

The announcement also came as a 14th U.S. death related to vaping was reported in Nebraska.

CaliforniaBusiness
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
