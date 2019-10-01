Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Movies

‘You’re good-looking’: Ukraine’s leader woos Tom Cruise

Ukraine Trump
Tom Cruise, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 1, 2019
2:27 AM
Share
KYIV, Ukraine — 

Ukraine’s leader isn’t just trying to charm President Trump — he’s set his sights now on Tom Cruise, too.

Mission impossible? Maybe not — Cruise is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

Zelenskiy tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters Monday night.

As Cruise walked in, he said “You’re good-looking!,” according to video excerpts released Tuesday by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said “it pays the bills.”

Advertisement

Zelenskiy joked about how exhausting it is to be president, and mentioned the stalled peace process for conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

The video excerpts included no mention of Trump or the U.S. impeachment inquiry in which Ukraine plays a starring role.

Movies
Newsletter
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement