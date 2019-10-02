Woman climbs over barrier at Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit

Zoo officials say a woman climbed over a safety barrier at the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo.

The zoo said in a statement that staff received a report that an individual climbed over the barrier at the African lion exhibit on Saturday.

The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: A woman appears to taunt a lion, after climbing into its enclosure at a New York zoo. pic.twitter.com/DUbxYU1HJA — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2019

Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

The zoo says this was a “serious violation and unlawful trespass.” The Bronx Zoo says they have a “zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”