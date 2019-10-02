Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Woman climbs over barrier at Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit

Bronx Zoo building
The Bronx Zoo says this was a “serious violation and unlawful trespass.”
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Oct. 2, 2019
9:45 AM
NEW YORK — 

Zoo officials say a woman climbed over a safety barrier at the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo.

The zoo said in a statement that staff received a report that an individual climbed over the barrier at the African lion exhibit on Saturday.

The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.

Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

The zoo says this was a “serious violation and unlawful trespass.” The Bronx Zoo says they have a “zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
