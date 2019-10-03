House committees release texts showing reactions to Trump’s demands on Ukraine

Three House committees have released dozens of texts between U.S. diplomats in Ukraine discussing how to handle a response to President Trump’s demands that the country launch an investigation into Joe Biden’s family.

The release followed an almost 10-hour interview with former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker. Volker provided the text messages to the committees.

In the texts, Volker and two other diplomats discuss how to navigate Trump’s requests for the investigation of his political rival.

In one exchange, Volker and Ambassador Gordon Sondland discussed a draft statement in which the Ukrainian government would announce an investigation into the 2016 U.S. presidential election and into a company whose board Biden’s son served on.

Trump’s pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the subject of the House Democrats’ impeachment investigation.