World & Nation

Alabama capital elects first black mayor

Mayoral race in Alabama
Steven Reed in Montgomery, Ala., in September.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — 

Voters in Alabama’s capital have elected the first black mayor in the city’s 200-year history.

Probate Judge Steven Reed won Tuesday’s runoff election by a wide margin over David Woods, a white businessman.

Reed will be the first African American mayor in Montgomery, where Southern delegates voted to form the Confederacy in 1861.

Unofficial returns showed Reed capturing 67% of the vote with 98% of precincts reporting.

He will replace Mayor Todd Strange, who did not seek reelection.

Reed is the first black probate judge of Montgomery County, and his father, Joe Reed, is the longtime leader of the black caucus of the Alabama Democratic Party.

World & Nation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
