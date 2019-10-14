Far-right groups protest Ukrainian president’s peace plan

Shooting off flares and shouting “glory to Ukraine,” thousands of far-right and nationalist activists marched Monday through Kyiv, protesting President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership and his long-awaited peace plan for eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky sought to improve his patriotic credentials by visiting Ukrainian troops on the front line of the five-year conflict with Moscow-backed separatists. At least 13,000 people have died in the fighting. Earlier Monday, he held a moment of silence at a monument to its Ukrainian victims.

Police deployed around key sites in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as around 10,000 people marched under a blanket of yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flags in one of several nationalist gatherings Monday to mark Defense of the Homeland Day. Zelensky urged participants to avoid violence and warned of potential “provocations” from those who want to stoke chaos.

Black-clad men holding up red flares like torches led the procession, some in white masks to conceal their identity.

“Glory to Ukraine!” they chanted. “No capitulation!”

The crowd included veterans of the conflict who are urging Zelensky not to allow a troop withdrawal, local elections or amnesty for separatists. All are elements of a long-stalled peace plan that the Ukrainian president is trying to revive.

“What price is Zelenskiy ready to pay? He’s ready to sell all of us out to make peace with Russia. And will not be silent,” said 46-year-old veteran Taras Volochko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine, during his all-day “press marathon” last week. (Efrem Lukatsky / Associated Press)

“Withdrawing troops is a catastrophe for the country. Russia is using the situation to seize the territories we withdraw from,” Andriy Biletsky, head of the far-right group National Corps, told the Associated Press.



Zelensky, a comedian who rose to the presidency this year on promises to end the conflict, thanked Ukrainian troops for defending the country from outside influence — and urged them to “come back alive.”

“Ukraine is an independent, sovereign, unified and democratic state,” he told them, concluding his speech with his own “Glory to Ukraine!”

Ukraine, Russia and the separatists signed an accord earlier this month to pull back heavy weaponry and to hold an election in the area at a later date. The pullback has not occurred because of shelling from both sides and threats from Ukrainian hard-liners to hamper the disengagement.

Zelensky is sticking to the accord, insisting that it’s the only way for his country to move forward.

He still enjoys the support of most Ukrainians, who argue he needs to be given time to fulfil his promises to revive the economy. Ukrainians have also shrugged off his embarrassing phone call with U.S. President Trump that unleashed an impeachment inquiry in the United States.

“I love my country but I’m not like those nationalists, I don’t have time for protests. And what good does that bring?” asked Nadiya Kuzmenko, 68, a former arms factory worker who cleans houses to supplement her $125 monthly pension.

Some 15,000 far-right and nationalist activists protest in the Ukrainian capital on Monday, chanting “Glory to Ukraine” and waving the Ukranian flag. (Efrem Lukatsky / Associated Press)

Earlier Monday, a crowd gathered in front of the president’s administration, accusing the president of being a “servant of the Kremlin” who is trying to “strike a deal with the devil.”

Critics call the accord a “capitulation” to Russia and fear it will lead to Russia having the upper hand in deciding the future of the conflict-torn region. “Peace after Victory” read one huge banner.

The head of one of the protesting groups, Veterans’ Brotherhood, said Zelensky held a closed-door meeting with nationalist groups last week to try to explain his position and calm tensions, but claimed the president said he has “no plan.”

While the nationalist groups gathered at key sites in Kyiv, at other spots in the city, families with strollers just enjoyed the holiday, eating ice cream and basking in an unusually warm autumn day.