Islamic State names successor to Abu Bakr Baghdadi and vows vengeance

Islamic State confirmed the death of its leader and self-proclaimed caliph Abu Bakr Baghdadi in an audio address on Thursday and named a successor, vowing “vengeance” for Baghdadi.

In the 7½-minute address, an Islamic State spokesman said Abu Ibrahim Hashimi was the group’s new leader and told the U.S. to “not be happy or arrogant” for killing Baghdadi. Attacks would continue “in vengeance” for Baghdadi, the broadcast said.

Baghdadi was killed last weekend, detonating his suicide vest as U.S. commandos closed in on his hideout in northwestern Syria. President Trump made the announcement on Sunday, saying Baghdadi “died like a dog.”

The group also acknowledged the killing of its spokesman Abu Hassan Muhajer, the target of a U.S. operation in the northern Syrian city of Jarablus. The speech was given by the group’s new spokesman, Abu Hamza Qurashi.

The address was released on Islamic State’s social media channel on the Telegram messaging service.

This is a developing story. It will update.