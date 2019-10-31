Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Islamic State names successor to Abu Bakr Baghdadi and vows vengeance

Abu Bakr Baghdadi
Abu Bakr Baghdadi in an image from video posted on a militant website on July 5.
(Associated Press)
By Nabih BulosStaff Writer 
Oct. 31, 2019
9:22 AM
Share
BEIRUT — 

Islamic State confirmed the death of its leader and self-proclaimed caliph Abu Bakr Baghdadi in an audio address on Thursday and named a successor, vowing “vengeance” for Baghdadi.

In the 7½-minute address, an Islamic State spokesman said Abu Ibrahim Hashimi was the group’s new leader and told the U.S. to “not be happy or arrogant” for killing Baghdadi. Attacks would continue “in vengeance” for Baghdadi, the broadcast said.

Baghdadi was killed last weekend, detonating his suicide vest as U.S. commandos closed in on his hideout in northwestern Syria. President Trump made the announcement on Sunday, saying Baghdadi “died like a dog.”

The group also acknowledged the killing of its spokesman Abu Hassan Muhajer, the target of a U.S. operation in the northern Syrian city of Jarablus. The speech was given by the group’s new spokesman, Abu Hamza Qurashi.

Advertisement

The address was released on Islamic State’s social media channel on the Telegram messaging service.

This is a developing story. It will update.

World & Nation
Newsletter
Get our Today's Headlines newsletter
Nabih Bulos
Follow Us
Nabih Bulos is a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times based in the Middle East. Over the last six years, he has covered the aftermath of the so-called “Arab Spring” revolutions in the region, where his work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement