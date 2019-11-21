Man found guilty of murdering British tourist in New Zealand

A New Zealand jury has found a man guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane.

Millane died last December on her birthday after meeting a man through the dating app Tinder, going out for drinks with him, and then returning to his hotel room in central Auckland.

Prosecutors said the man strangled Millane, while defense lawyers had argued that the pair had been engaged in consensual erotic choking that went too far.

The jury didn’t buy that defense. They deliberated for several hours Friday afternoon before returning the guilty verdict.

The name of the 27-year-old convict is being kept secret for now by court order, a restriction that is sometimes imposed in the New Zealand judicial system.