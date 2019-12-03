Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Chile’s northern coast hit by magnitude 6.0 quake, USGS reports

By Associated Press
Dec. 3, 2019
7:07 AM
SANTIAGO, Chile — 

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck early Tuesday off the coast of northern Chile, but there were no reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was recorded at 3:46 a.m. local time at a moderate depth of 20 miles. It was centered 23 miles west-southwest of the city of Arica.

The biggest recent quake to hit Chile came in 2010, when a magnitude 8.8 quake caused a tsunami blamed for more than 500 deaths.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
