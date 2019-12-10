Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

At least 4 dead in Czech hospital shooting

Czech Hospital Shooting
Police arrive at a hospital in Ostava, Czech Republic, after a shooting Tuesday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Dec. 10, 2019
12:26 AM
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — 

Police and officials say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic. Two others are seriously wounded.

Officials say the shooter is at large. They published a photo of the suspect, a man in a red casual jacket.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday at University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 220 milest east of Prague.

Officials say people have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
