World & Nation

Islamic State claims attack on Niger military that left 71 dead

Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou bows near the bodies of military personnel at the Niamey air base on Friday. Niger’s government has declared three days of mourning following an attack at a military base.
(AFP via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Dec. 13, 2019
3:49 AM
DAKAR, Senegal — 

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a military camp in Niger that killed at least 71 soldiers.

The extremist group carried out the assault near the town of Inates, not far from the border with Mali, it said in a statement late Thursday.

Niger’s military has said that 12 others were wounded in the attack earlier this week.

Islamic State claimed its fighters held the camp for several hours and seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition. Its jihadists took 16 vehicles and set the camp on fire before leaving, it said.

Niger’s government has declared three days of mourning following the attack, which was the deadliest of its kind in years.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
