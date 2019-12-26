Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

14 killed and 35 hurt in Kazakhstan plane crash

Kazakhstan plane crash
Police and rescue workers at a plane crash outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Friday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Dec. 26, 2019
8:55 PM
MOSCOW — 

A Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 and injuring 35, officials in Almaty said.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It said the plane lost altitude at 7:22 a.m.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet. The manufacturer went bankrupt in 1996 and production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
