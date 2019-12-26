14 killed and 35 hurt in Kazakhstan plane crash

A Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 and injuring 35, officials in Almaty said.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It said the plane lost altitude at 7:22 a.m.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet. The manufacturer went bankrupt in 1996 and production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.